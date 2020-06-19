Blume TV Begins Streaming Three Powerful White House Documentaries

Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Expanding on Blume TV’s current offerings of factual based documentaries, Three powerful documentaries about the Trump Administration will be available.

“These three documentaries are a perfect addition to our growing offerings of factual based series, and movies,” said Brandy Geiger, Chief Content Officer, Blume TV. “Although they are hard hitting and powerful stories, our goal is not to intervene in America’s political choices, but to give the added insight and perspectives our users want, that they my not find elsewhere.”



“With Global Pandemics, civil protests, and worldwide challenges, we are trying to reach the most loyal and passionate fan bases in all of television,” added Randy Stockton, Director of Special programming, Blume TV. “F Your Hair already enjoys strong lifts in delayed viewing, making this documentary available on Blume TV, alongside these other equally powerful stories, will only grow our footprint while also further promoting his our goal of impacting a culture of curiosity.”



With total view time skyrocketing in our hours watched since launch in January, Blume TV has a growing number of titles from nearly every major Hollywood studio as well as independent content creators. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.



Blume TV is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, and will be available later this summer on Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web at http://blume.tv .



About Blume TV



Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV is a fast growing ad-supported video on demand service and media company delivering original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what's new and next in the world around us.



Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



