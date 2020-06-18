ATEN Launches Effortless One-Person Dual-Camera Video Production and Livestreaming Device Controlled by Smartphone or PC

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

UC3022 CAMLIVE™ PRO Provides Smooth Video Streaming Workflow for Dual-camera or Single-operator Setups.

Irvine, CA, June 18, 2020 --(



The CAMLIVE PRO combines video capturing, mixing, encoding, and two-channel video source switching from HDMI cameras and a professional-level audio device. The product is compact and portable, taking away the hassle of heavy equipment and complex wiring. Additionally, with the intuitive Android and iOS app, users can work freely and wirelessly control their video stream while editing it in real-time from anywhere. Sources are automatically converted to clean looking USB video format in 720P or 1080P, which is sent to the user’s laptop or smartphone via USB. This helps live streams and events flow smoothly and stand out from other online content.



“Whether its live streaming events, remote learning, onsite interviewing, house of worship streaming, professional live streaming, or gaming, the CAMLIVE PRO allows for full HD quality professional-level content creation. The device and its compact size will be useful to streamers and small-time video production crews who want professional, portable, streaming-capable equipment that is free of excessive wiring and complex system requirements,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.



Key features:



· Capture and transition – Mix and capture two non-HDCP 4K live videos at 1080P UVC format on a PC or mobile device via USB with seamless transitions.

· Free ATEN OnAir Lite App for Android or iOS – Control wirelessly, edit in real-time, and arrange multi-elements into the program mix with continuous feature updates.

· Stream anywhere – Set up your camera gear and direct your show from any location; also supports real-time HDMI program video preview and audio mixing.

· Easily identifiable chroma keys – easily change the background to make it look like you are anywhere.

· Switch easily – Supports protected video switching for regular event usage.



Pricing and Availability:



ATEN’s UC3022 CAMLIVE PRO dual HDMI to USB-C UVC video capture solution will be available for purchase and shipping in mid-July, for $546.00 MSRP through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.



The ATEN OnAir Lite App is available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/onair-lite/id1483548366 and Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aten.uc3022.



For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc3022/.



For more information about ATEN’s complete line of content creation solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/.



Visit ATEN’s virtual booth at InfoComm Connected: https://icc2020.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1057.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



Irvine, CA, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today launched during InfoComm Connected, its new video capture and mixer device designed to stream two 4K cameras seamlessly to a global audience with seamless transitions and extraordinary image quality. Part of ATEN's growing portfolio of professional level content creation products, the UC3022 CAMLIVE PRO was introduced to fulfill the growing demand for video conferencing, live streaming, distance learning, and online worship by allowing users to publish and stream professional-level content that really stands out.

The CAMLIVE PRO combines video capturing, mixing, encoding, and two-channel video source switching from HDMI cameras and a professional-level audio device. The product is compact and portable, taking away the hassle of heavy equipment and complex wiring. Additionally, with the intuitive Android and iOS app, users can work freely and wirelessly control their video stream while editing it in real-time from anywhere. Sources are automatically converted to clean looking USB video format in 720P or 1080P, which is sent to the user's laptop or smartphone via USB. This helps live streams and events flow smoothly and stand out from other online content.

"Whether its live streaming events, remote learning, onsite interviewing, house of worship streaming, professional live streaming, or gaming, the CAMLIVE PRO allows for full HD quality professional-level content creation. The device and its compact size will be useful to streamers and small-time video production crews who want professional, portable, streaming-capable equipment that is free of excessive wiring and complex system requirements," said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.

Key features:

· Capture and transition – Mix and capture two non-HDCP 4K live videos at 1080P UVC format on a PC or mobile device via USB with seamless transitions.

· Free ATEN OnAir Lite App for Android or iOS – Control wirelessly, edit in real-time, and arrange multi-elements into the program mix with continuous feature updates.

· Stream anywhere – Set up your camera gear and direct your show from any location; also supports real-time HDMI program video preview and audio mixing.

· Easily identifiable chroma keys – easily change the background to make it look like you are anywhere.

· Switch easily – Supports protected video switching for regular event usage.

Pricing and Availability:

ATEN's UC3022 CAMLIVE PRO dual HDMI to USB-C UVC video capture solution will be available for purchase and shipping in mid-July, for $546.00 MSRP through ATEN's distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.

The ATEN OnAir Lite App is available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/onair-lite/id1483548366 and Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aten.uc3022.

For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc3022/.

For more information about ATEN's complete line of content creation solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/.

Visit ATEN's virtual booth at InfoComm Connected: https://icc2020.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1057.

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

A technology-first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.

For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

Contact Information
ATEN
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.mrb-pr.com

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrb-pr.com



