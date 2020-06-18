Press Releases B2Brazil.com Press Release

Receive press releases from B2Brazil.com: By Email RSS Feeds: B2Brazil Launches Educational Platform and Online Course for Business English in Partnership with Pearson

Brazil's largest online B2B marketplace launches an online English for Business course supported by educational tools from Pearson, a global leader in language courses.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 18, 2020 --(



B2Brazil, the largest online B2B marketplace for foreign trade in Brazil, with more than 150,000 registered companies, will offer the service with the aim of promoting the learning of English, the most used language for global business, to its Brazilian membership base. The course has 4 levels, from basic to advanced and is available 24h, with online support provided by English language teachers.



"English is the standard language in international trade and knowledge of this language is essential for success in negotiations," comments Alexandre Martins, director of B2Brazil.



“Often, the lack of understanding of English harms small and medium-sized companies, and can become a major barrier to the company's internationalization,” said Alexandre. "We are very excited to enter the field of online courses to offer our customers, starting with 'English for Business,' which will help them to generate more global business opportunities and sales."



B2B Academy will offer additional language and foreign trade courses to help companies in their business. B2Brazil provides online learning courses on exports, imports, global payments, logistics and commercial financing, among other topics.



About B2Brazil

B2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com.br) is the leading B2B marketplace in the Americas, focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between Brazilian and international companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global customers. The main objective is to be an important commercial facilitator between Brazil and the world through its online platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese. Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. (B2Brazil) today announced the launch of its online business learning center, the B2B Academy (https://b2bacademy.com.br), inaugurating its first online education course called "English for Business." The “English for Business” course will be provided exclusively online, using the educational platform of Pearson, the largest learning company in the world, with supervision and tutorship by English language teachers.B2Brazil, the largest online B2B marketplace for foreign trade in Brazil, with more than 150,000 registered companies, will offer the service with the aim of promoting the learning of English, the most used language for global business, to its Brazilian membership base. The course has 4 levels, from basic to advanced and is available 24h, with online support provided by English language teachers."English is the standard language in international trade and knowledge of this language is essential for success in negotiations," comments Alexandre Martins, director of B2Brazil.“Often, the lack of understanding of English harms small and medium-sized companies, and can become a major barrier to the company's internationalization,” said Alexandre. "We are very excited to enter the field of online courses to offer our customers, starting with 'English for Business,' which will help them to generate more global business opportunities and sales."B2B Academy will offer additional language and foreign trade courses to help companies in their business. B2Brazil provides online learning courses on exports, imports, global payments, logistics and commercial financing, among other topics.About B2BrazilB2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com.br) is the leading B2B marketplace in the Americas, focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between Brazilian and international companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global customers. The main objective is to be an important commercial facilitator between Brazil and the world through its online platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese. Contact Information B2Brazil.com

John Gardiner

+551150979492



http://www.b2brazil.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from B2Brazil.com