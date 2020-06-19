Fever International Music Group - Supergroup Core 10 Releasing New Video Teaser for "Your Own Demise"; Produced by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Static X)

Core 10, Ulrich Wild, collaborate on band's new track and future album. Core 10 releasing teaser for Your Own Demise, a track written with the intention of bringing light upon domestic abuse. "The group hopes this video will cause both abuser's and abused to reflect and seek out help, it's the only way to break the chain of abuse," stated Sean Lenhoff of Core 10.

Core 10 is currently working with Producer Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Static X) on a new video for Core 10's track Your Own Demise. The focal point of this track and video is domestic abuse. Ronnie King keyboards Core 10, says "The group feels that during this period of lockdown, domestic abuse has become a factor in too many lives. Core 10 wants to bring light upon this terrible fact." The band as a whole stated, "We hope this video will inspire an abusive individual to reflect upon their state of mind and break their cycle of abuse. We also hope that any individual that is being victimized by any sort of domestic abuse, will seek help to end their pain." Core 10 now features a new star studded line-up, and is currently working on a full album that this track will be included upon. Core 10's Duncan Nisbett states, "More often than not we write to reflect upon specific factors of life. While maintaining the explosive energy, and refined technical prowess the band is known for." Fever International Music Group's TC Page stated, "This new line-up will take festival stages around the globe like a category 4 hurricane." Watch for the official line-up announcement, touring plans, and more information on the progress of the bands work with Ulrich Wild in a future Fever International Music Group press release.