Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life as a Boy in Jamaica" by Baba Shuku Beh

About My Life as a Boy in Jamaica:

Given away as a child so that his family could have a better life, Baba encountered suffering and injustice working for tradesmen in the community and did not receive any wages. He moved to Montego Bay at a tender age searching for greener pastures. Instead, life became harder. He was faced with several challenges; some were good and some were bad and in spite of all the temptations, the almighty God has guided him through them all.



This book is a combination of suffering, insult and humour. There are places where the reader may feel they want to break down in tears. So many testimonies and sad truths.



All that happened to Baba helped him to become stronger and wiser. More love for the less fortunate and more strength for the weak.



My Life as a Boy in Jamaica is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 134 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653408

Dimensions: 12.0 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B089CGSFNW

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LBJ

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



