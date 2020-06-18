Online Preparedness Classes Available Now at Rogue Preparedness

Press Releases Rogue Preparedness Press Release

Don't be scared, get prepared with online classes.

Pearce, AZ, June 18, 2020 --(



If you’ve been stressed, anxious or unsure about the state of our world because of COVID-19, riots, murder hornets or an upcoming recession, it’s time to ease your worries and get prepared.



If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that none of us were prepared. Even hardcore preppers were caught off guard with the lengths of quarantine and lockdown measures.



So how do we better ourselves and take control of our lives so we’re never rushing to the store for toilet paper ever again?



We get prepared.



Preparedness isn’t a fad, it’s a way of life. No, you don’t have to live in a bunker to be prepared. Preparedness is all about being prepared for the unexpected, and the expected. It’s being prepared for whatever life throws at us.



The Rogue Preparedness Academy has online classes where you can learn to get prepared at your own pace. New classes are being released all the time, including a new Urban Preparedness 101 class. Join the Rogue Preparedness newsletter to be notified of new releases.



Don’t be scared, get prepared.



Morgan Rogue

541-543-4700



roguepreparedness.com



