Timothy Rorie Meeks 4 President

Timothy Rorie Meeks from Salem Oregon is running for President of The United States of America as an Independent.

Timothy Rorie Meeks motto is "I will not make you any promises."



He knows that it takes more than one person to make change, just like it takes more than one parent to raise a child. With two parents a child can blossom to a great adult. He feels that when all parties work with him The United States of America can blossom again.



Timothy Rorie Meeks is looking forward to serving the people of The United States of America.



He is also looking for people to support him in making much-needed change for the people of the United States of America.



Timothy Rorie Meeks found out that the only people who can run for President of the United States of America are the rich. The low- and middle-class are not able to compete on a fair playing field because they have to work to put the basics on the table and pay their bills.



“We, the People of the United States, need to stand together and demand change in a different way than what is happening on our streets today. We need someone from the low- or middle-class to be in office.” - Timothy R. Meeks



Timothy Rorie Meeks stands for the people. He was born in Georgia and raised in Florida. Graduated from Maynard Evans High School in 1980. He enlisted in the United States Navy and was released with an Honorable discharge. He has worked hard to provide for his family. He served as a city council person for a local city in Oregon. He has worked for the Oregon State government. He has earned the respect from the homeless when he opened a ministry that supplied the homeless and low-income families with services that they needed. “Timothy Rorie Meeks is truly a person that thinks about the people and we need him in office as President of the United States of America.” - Gabriel Browning



Timothy Rorie Meeks

503-931-8916



http://timothyroriemeeks4president.com



