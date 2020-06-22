PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Halfpricesoft.com Gives 2020 ezAccounting Business Software Feature to Track Cost and Profits


Latest ezAccounting 2020 is available with features to track cost and profits for small to midsize business owners. Download and test drive at halfpricesoft.com.

Birmingham, AL, June 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The latest version of ezAccounting 2020 software has been released by developers from Halfpricesoft.com. One of the many features includes a quicker and more efficient way to track cost and profit with a report specifically created for small business owners.

“ezAccounting software offers an easier way to track cost and profits for peace of mind to new and seasoned customers,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ezAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

Some of the flexible features include, but are not limited to:

Provides flexibility to add unlimited employees at no additional cost

Manages purchase orders and bill paying

Processes payroll checks for employees

Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms for W2 and W3 Required for printing)

Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

No cost customer support for software

Network version available

Check validation not required

Provides shipping slips for businesses

Import employee feature

Import YTD accommodation

Import vendor feature

Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders

New password protection included at no additional charge

Tracks income and expenses

Generates estimates, invoices and receipts

Priced at $159 for a single user version, per calendar year ezAccounting software is affordable for small to mid sized accounting firms. Start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact Information
Halfpricesoft.com
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
Contact
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

