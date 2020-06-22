Halfpricesoft.com Gives 2020 ezAccounting Business Software Feature to Track Cost and Profits

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Latest ezAccounting 2020 is available with features to track cost and profits for small to midsize business owners. Download and test drive at halfpricesoft.com.

Birmingham, AL, June 22, 2020 --(



“ezAccounting software offers an easier way to track cost and profits for peace of mind to new and seasoned customers,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



Some of the flexible features include, but are not limited to:



Provides flexibility to add unlimited employees at no additional cost



Manages purchase orders and bill paying



Processes payroll checks for employees



Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms for W2 and W3 Required for printing)



Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports



Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine



No cost customer support for software



Network version available



Check validation not required



Provides shipping slips for businesses



Import employee feature



Import YTD accommodation



Import vendor feature



Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders



New password protection included at no additional charge



Tracks income and expenses



Generates estimates, invoices and receipts



Priced at $159 for a single user version, per calendar year ezAccounting software is affordable for small to mid sized accounting firms. Start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



