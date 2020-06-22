Halfpricesoft.com Gives 2020 ezAccounting Business Software Feature to Track Cost and Profits

Birmingham, AL, June 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The latest version of ezAccounting 2020 software has been released by developers from Halfpricesoft.com. One of the many features includes a quicker and more efficient way to track cost and profit with a report specifically created for small business owners.
“ezAccounting software offers an easier way to track cost and profits for peace of mind to new and seasoned customers,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
Some of the flexible features include, but are not limited to:
Provides flexibility to add unlimited employees at no additional cost
Manages purchase orders and bill paying
Processes payroll checks for employees
Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms for W2 and W3 Required for printing)
Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
No cost customer support for software
Network version available
Check validation not required
Provides shipping slips for businesses
Import employee feature
Import YTD accommodation
Import vendor feature
Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
New password protection included at no additional charge
Tracks income and expenses
Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
Priced at $159 for a single user version, per calendar year ezAccounting software is affordable for small to mid sized accounting firms. Start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.