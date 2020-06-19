Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

Receive press releases from Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Eelink Launched TK418 GPS Tracking Device for Managing Assets

Eelink have launched TK418 asset tracking device with Bluetooth Low Energy for managing assets of all shapes, sizes, and values.

Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2020 --(



When asked about their asset tracking with Bluetooth device, the spokesperson said, "TK418 with Bluetooth is a comprehensive IoT solution to optimize delivery in retail using GPS and BLE equipment. TK418 contains Relay for remotely cut engine, temperature sensor for monitoring the temperature, SOS button for help, and external battery for power supplier. The Server or Manager Number in the TK418 can send cut-fuel-circuit commands to device when needed. Relay helps for remotely cutting the engine. The engine can be stopped by the owner from anywhere by cutting off the oil circuit just by sending a SMS and then the engine can't start anymore. TK418 GPS fleet tracking with Bluetooth beacons also serves as Bluetooth Gateways, enabling local communication with other tagged assets and mobile devices for affordable and efficient asset management and sensor monitoring applications."



The TK418 IOT Asset GPS device with BLE performs the tracking and provides an informative report based on the Beacon and sends it to the GPS tracking platform you have used for monitoring. Their NB IoT GPS asset tracking and fleet management products use high end technology that you can trust for accurate information and quality performance. With robust vehicle reporting features, safety alarms, alerts and various fleet management options, their products truly can meet all your unique needs.



"Our TK418 IOT Asset GPS device with BLE contains Bluetooth beacon BT01 and Bluetooth Gateway. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS that are concealed onsite or wired or mounted into high-value assets to track the location and find the Bluetooth signals nearby. Then the third-party Beacon or our Bluetooth beacon is placed on any of the lower-valued assets such as tools, stocks or pallets. TK418 provides an informative report based on the Beacon and sends it to the GPS tracking platform you have used for monitoring," added the spokesperson.



With more than sixteen years of experience and highly acclaimed GPS Tracking Device and IoT Device Manufacturers Company to produce and sell GPS IOT Hardware, Eelink is available to develop tracker devices and software based on the client's requirements.



About Company



Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is the leading China based GPS tracking device manufacturers for industrial and personal use, with world class hardware and software solutions. Eelink innovative products and solutions are developed with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. Their NB IoT GPS asset tracking and fleet management products use high end technology that you can trust for accurate information and quality performance. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/



Contact Details



Contact Name: Tony Zheng



Address: Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



Phone Number: +86 (755) 81482396 Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eelink is an experienced and highly acclaimed GPS Tracking Device and IoT Device Manufacturers company to produce and sell communication terminal products. They have launched a new product TK418 CAT-M1/NB-IOT GPS asset tracking device with Bluetooth low energy which is a variant of the Bluetooth technology used in many wireless consumer electronics designed for short-range communication, ideal for managing assets of all shapes, sizes, and values.When asked about their asset tracking with Bluetooth device, the spokesperson said, "TK418 with Bluetooth is a comprehensive IoT solution to optimize delivery in retail using GPS and BLE equipment. TK418 contains Relay for remotely cut engine, temperature sensor for monitoring the temperature, SOS button for help, and external battery for power supplier. The Server or Manager Number in the TK418 can send cut-fuel-circuit commands to device when needed. Relay helps for remotely cutting the engine. The engine can be stopped by the owner from anywhere by cutting off the oil circuit just by sending a SMS and then the engine can't start anymore. TK418 GPS fleet tracking with Bluetooth beacons also serves as Bluetooth Gateways, enabling local communication with other tagged assets and mobile devices for affordable and efficient asset management and sensor monitoring applications."The TK418 IOT Asset GPS device with BLE performs the tracking and provides an informative report based on the Beacon and sends it to the GPS tracking platform you have used for monitoring. Their NB IoT GPS asset tracking and fleet management products use high end technology that you can trust for accurate information and quality performance. With robust vehicle reporting features, safety alarms, alerts and various fleet management options, their products truly can meet all your unique needs."Our TK418 IOT Asset GPS device with BLE contains Bluetooth beacon BT01 and Bluetooth Gateway. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS that are concealed onsite or wired or mounted into high-value assets to track the location and find the Bluetooth signals nearby. Then the third-party Beacon or our Bluetooth beacon is placed on any of the lower-valued assets such as tools, stocks or pallets. TK418 provides an informative report based on the Beacon and sends it to the GPS tracking platform you have used for monitoring," added the spokesperson.With more than sixteen years of experience and highly acclaimed GPS Tracking Device and IoT Device Manufacturers Company to produce and sell GPS IOT Hardware, Eelink is available to develop tracker devices and software based on the client's requirements.About CompanyShenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is the leading China based GPS tracking device manufacturers for industrial and personal use, with world class hardware and software solutions. Eelink innovative products and solutions are developed with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. Their NB IoT GPS asset tracking and fleet management products use high end technology that you can trust for accurate information and quality performance. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/Contact DetailsContact Name: Tony ZhengAddress: Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057Phone Number: +86 (755) 81482396 Contact Information Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend