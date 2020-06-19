Eelink Now Offers TK419 GPS Fleet Vehicle Tracking Device with Driver Identification

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

Eelink is a China based GPS tracking device manufacturer, now offers TK419 GPS Fleet Vehicle tracking device with driver identification that helps to track and locate your vehicles.

When asked about their TK419 GPS Fleet Vehicle tracking device, the spokesperson of the company said, “The TK419 keep track of not only vehicles’ whereabouts but also who is driving. iButton is the technology used by most major fleet operators to identify the drivers in each vehicle of the fleet. TK419 features intelligent real-time tracking, and report the location. By adopting the new Eelinktech Protocol, the firmware can be upgraded remotely. You can also identify the vehicle trip history and mileage data on web server. One of the implemented features for TK419 fleet management devices is Wire data protocol, which enables connection of iButton. The iButton device is perfect for any application where AVL data needs to travel along with a person or object identification.”



Eelink’s TK419 is a self-contained, integrated commercial grade vehicle tracking device that uses GPS satellite location in combination with a LTE can report the location of the vehicle. The TK419 contains GPIO extension that can be extended to Serial Port. TK419 provides mileage notification, SOS alarm reporting, external power cut off alarm and more that helps you to track your vehicle from anywhere at any time.



“The TK419 is the latest technology 4G LTE Vehicle GPS tracker, that supports mobile networks, and IBUTTON interface for ID confirm. TK419 can be used to locate, track and monitor any remote target via SMS, PC Computer or Mobile APP. The user also can remotely cut off Fuel / Ignition and check the historical route travelled and other vehicle data. The TK419 has an excellent track record for stable performance and possesses a wide variety of features. TK419 is comprised of a simple two piece of plastic enclosure which is Waterproof IP65 for reliability, durability and low cost assembly,” added the spokesperson.



Eelink’s innovative products and solutions are developed with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. As the leading IoT sensors manufacturers, they offer you 4G GPS vehicle tracker and communication solutions with their versatile range of products.



About company



As the leading IoT sensors manufacturers, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. offer you 4G GPS vehicle tracker and communication solutions with their versatile range of products. The company has been established since 2004 and focuses on providing OEM/ODM service. Eelink is a leading GPS tracking company from China that has been recognized by the Southeast Asia and North America market. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/



Contact Details



Contact Name: Tony Zheng

Address: Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057

Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



