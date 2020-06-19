Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases European Financial Services Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from European Financial Services Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: European Financial Services Limited Has Developed a Unique Investment Program That Allows Clients to Become Citizens of Cyprus Without Investing the Full Amount

The successful and effective operation of European Financial Services Limited over 7 years of work has helped several hundred clients to obtain Cypriot citizenship legally. This means that confidence in the future, endless opportunities for doing business in the European Union and access to a new level of social security.

Miami, FL, June 19, 2020 --(



Aaron Katsman graduated Israel's Technion Institute of Technology, where he earned a master's degree in science and technology studies in 2002. Years of study at the institute allowed him to gain knowledge and initial skills of financial analysis, thanks to which he was able to build a successful career in the field.



Katsman began his business career at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate in the United States as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis. For 2.5 years he has been budgeting, forecasting and analyzing economic and business trends in the industry. His work was aimed at creating the conditions for the company's progress in achieving the goals and future development.



Aaron Katsman continued his activities in this field in the financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley, where he worked for 6.5 years as a marketing specialist. His financial analysis and investment strategies have led to the development of effective marketing products and programs that are in demand among consumers.

Gaining tremendous professional experience in both positions made it possible for the entrepreneur to join the Board of Directors of a large investment company European Financial Services Limited.



As a manager and member of the Board of Directors of European Financial Services Limited, Aaron Katsman specializes in building investment strategies and advisory activities in this area. Since 2012, he has been developing strategic development programs for the company, for this purpose he regularly scans the external operating environment and monitors the effectiveness of the programs and services provided.



Katsman's work ensured the stable development of the organization and the possibility of obtaining Cypriot citizenship by immigrants from all over the world, by promoting the financial development of the country's businesses.



European Financial Services Limited

The Immigration Act in Cyprus establishes several ways to obtain citizenship. One of them is investing in the financial assets of companies and enterprises of the country.



Investing is the most promising and fast opportunity to obtain citizenship. According to the law of the country, the applicant for citizenship status must invest 2.5 million euros in the development of Cyprus business and financial assets of companies.



European Financial Services Limited has developed a unique investment program that allows clients to become citizens of Cyprus without investing the amount claimed by the regulation.



The main principles of the organization are professionalism, strict compliance with the law and transparency of work. At all stages of cooperation, clients are provided with legal assistance and advice.



Contact Information European Financial Services Limited

Aaron Katsman

+447751493676



eurofinserv.com



