Prism Digital Wins the Digital Marketing Mandate for Morozoff Gulf - A Japanese Confectionery Brand

Prism Digital Marketing is one of the best Digital Marketing agency in UAE has been appointed to manage the digital marketing for Morozoff Gulf, a Japanese confectionery brand.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2020 --(



The scope of work includes all forms of Digital Marketing, including Social Media Marketing, SEO, Google Ad Campaigns, Digital Strategy, and Online Reputation Management. Being one of the leading digital marketing agencies for over 15 years, and building on its formidable reputation in the world of Food and Beverage marketing, managing creative and digital media for blue chip brands like IFFCO, Tiffany Chocolates, London Dairy, Igloo Ice Cream, Patchi, Kinder and many other smaller regional brands, Prism now will aim to add a local flavour to this Japanese confectionary brand. Prism will manage their complete digital presence including SEO management, social media platforms and online reputation to garner authentic leads and ensure engagement so as to boost profiles on social media and digital platforms.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Motwani (Group CEO) at Morozoff Gulf shares, “We believe that Prism’s innovative digital approach in the digital marketing and online space will help Morozoff Gulf to address its current long-term goals. Their insightful understanding of the present-day UAE’s digital landscape and efforts on delivering the best to clients is a great fit as we collectively aim to achieve scale and growth.”



Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital expresses, “We are thrilled to be associated with a confectionery brand like Morozoff. I am confident that we will be able to add a lot of value to Morozoff Gulf and contribute to their overall growth. Our analytical and data driven approach to digital advertising has already started to show results for the ecommerce and online sales for the brand.”



Lovetto Nazareth

+971 524482000



www.prism-me.com



