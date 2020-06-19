Versatile Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Receives 12 Nominations in the 2020 Josie Music Awards

Press Releases Natalie Jean Press Release

Kensington, MD, June 19, 2020 -- Every musician has a very unique journey that they often embark on for a variety of reasons. Maryland singer-songwriter Natalie Jean's journey is no different in that she was exposed to music at a young age, which helped her to get where she is today. As a young girl she used to sing with her father who was a famous Haitian artist by the name of Guy R. Jean. With music instilled at a young age she was able to establish a firm foundation of a signing background. Her love of poetry and dance would help as well. Both of these two talents help play into what makes Natalie Jean a truly unique performer.

This solid foundation of a musical and entertainment background is a key reason why Natalie has not only previously won many awards, but also has an extremely impressive list of award nominations from a variety of accredited music institutions. The event now in it's 6th year is the largest independent music awards show. This year, over 30,000 submissions were received by the Josie Music Awards. She is deeply honored to have received the following nominations:

Best Musical Collaboration, We Kneel - Duet and co-write with Darick dds Spears and Lying to Us - Inches From Sin – Featuring Natalie Jean, Songwriter of The Year Personal Catalog, Music Video of The Year, Lying to Us - Inches From Sin Ft. Natalie Jean and The Forgotten, World Artist/Duo/Group of The Year, Vocalist of The Year - Multi-Genre, Album of The Year - Where Do We Go from Here?, Artist of The Year - Multi-Genre, Song of The Year -Contemporary Country, Not Over You – written by Rory Gardiner, Song of The Year- Folk/Americana -I Am, and Song of The Year- Pop/Contemporary -Love Your Own Power -a co-write with Mike Greenly. At the 2019 Josie Music Awards, Natalie won Versatile Artist of The Year. She also won a Gold Medal for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. In 2020, she won a Silver Medal for her song "Mother Earth" for Environmental Protest Music and music video in the Global Music Awards.

