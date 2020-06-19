MTS' Indie Blues Rockers Return with Third EP in Six Months

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

On June 17th, 2020, MTS' Izzie’s Caravan released “On The Pull,” their 3rd EP release since December 2019.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/izziescaravan/ Pittsburgh, PA, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On June 17th, 2020, MTS' International Blues Rock band Izzie’s Caravan released “On The Pull.” It is their third EP in just six months. It follows their December 2019 debut, “Leo’s Guitar” and February 2020’s “Zephyrs.” The latter features their current single, “South Of Yesterday,” which has been receiving worldwide airplay and thousands of Spotify and Youtube streams.Enigmatic lead guitarist and vocalist, Izzie says of the new EP: “This one is a definite back to the blues record…it’s an identity record for us. I think this is where we’ve defined ourselves, as how we perceive ourselves as artists and musicians, and where we want to take this musical journey from here on. When writing these tracks, I really dug into the old Johnny Winter catalog, and that has become a reference point for me personally; to develop a sound that channels that rock and blues merger.”Watch the video for the first single, “Drownin’ Man’s Blues” at https://youtu.be/Aj3PmwDC53wAbout Izzie’s Caravan: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.Referring to himself as a “poor man’s Buddy Guy or Lightnin’ Hopkins,” Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie’s return to music.For more information, please visit:Website: www.izziescaravan.comYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/izziescaravan/ Contact Information MTS Management Group

