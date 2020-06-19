Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Offers GPT29 for Real-Time Cargo Tracking and Monitoring

Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

As a leading GPS Tracking Device Manufacturers company, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. offers GPT29, the world’s smartest in-transit monitoring device for cargo, container tracking through the supply chain in-transit.

Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2020 --(



When asked about GPT29 Supply chain tracking device, the spokesperson of the company stated that, “GPT29 is the world’s smartest in-transit monitoring device, specially equipped with sensors to offer a constant stream of data from the location of cargo, container, or package. It is so much more advanced than the earlier built trailer tracking devices for cargo container. GPT29 features Built-in Motion Sensor, Built-In light sensors, One Button Activation, Waterproof (IP67), Resistant Traceable Temperature and traceable humidity. It can be accessed through GPS, WI-FI, BLE, Cellular Network (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M and NB-IOT).”



He further added, “The GPT29 transit monitoring device has Industry Certifications from FCC, CE, Industry Canada, NIST, NOM, PTCRB, and it is FAA Compliant. The smart device has a 3-axis accelerometer, which makes it adjust to any general shock events or to withstand a vertical drop above threshold. Hence it is Shock and Vibration Resistant.”



One of their valuable client mentioned, “TheGPT29 helps you know where the global supply chain assets are present in near real-time. This has helped me to improve my customer service by letting know the accurate delivery. There is a greater scope to remotely monitor the supply chain assets to ensure enhance productivity and efficiency. The app dashboards of GPT29 provide alerts, notifications, predictive, analytics and necessary reports for enterprise interaction and to improve the operational efficiencies. All the details, including location, condition and other necessary meta-data are store in the cloud via the gateways, so there is no fear of losing the data.”



With over 10 years of R&D and manufacturing experience,Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. offers small functional devices as tracking products which make monitoring and tracking an easy play.



About Company



Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd is a GPS tracker manufacturing company located in Guangdong, China. They are leaders in manufacturing world class hardware and software solutions.Their transit monitoring device for real time tracking monitoring of cargo andassets, along with other fleet management products uses high end technology that you can trust for accurate information and quality performance. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/



Contact Details



Name: Tony Zheng



Address: Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



