Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Offers "BT01" Smart Temperature Sensor Beacon

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. now offers BT01, a high-quality Bluetooth Temperature Sensor Beacon to monitor the temperature. It is compact and has rich-features with a range of settingsfor your every wireless sensing and logging requirement.

Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2020



When asked about their product, Smart Temperature Sensor Beacon BLE Bluetooth, the spokesperson of the company said, “OurBT01 is a high quality Bluetooth Temperature Sensor Beacon specially designed compact device to monitor the temperature. It is very small, and easy to use. It encompasses a range of features which will cater to all your wireless sensing and logging requirements. The Bluetooth Temperature Sensor Beacon is waterproof and portable. It has the ability to convert the environmental temperature into correspondent digital signal, as it connects to the wireless network and uploads the temperature data on to the server.”



He further added, “You can get up to 24 hours real time monitoring by using the mobile phone APP or other BLE product. Also, you don’t have to change the battery in the device for 3 to 5 years.The Smart Temperature Sensor Beacon BLE Bluetooth can be used together with host which can match with 24 beacons. When this BT01 product is used independently, you can assess the position by means of the RSSI signal and simultaneously get historical information of the device from APP. It can be best used to manage the logistics, supply chain, warehouses, yards, and enterprise assets.”



One of their valuable clients recorded his views about the BT01Smart Temperature Sensor Beacon BLE Bluetooth device as follows, “I’ve been using this smart device to manage my Enterprise assets. It offers temperature sensor with a range of 0°C to +65°C with accuracy of ±0.5°C and a range of -40°C to 125°C with accuracy of±1.0°C. The smart device helps locate assets and packagesquickly across the distribution channeland provides the estimated times of arrival too. It helps me greatly to manage the logistics with real-time data.”



Ultimately, the Supply chain tag sensors work inside, outside and while in-transit – conveying condition monitoring and full location visibility all the way through to the last mile, turning out to be a value added resource for any organization.



About Company:



Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. offersBT01Smart Temperature Sensor Beacon BLE Bluetooth device, tracking devices, GPS tracking devices and communication solutions with their versatile range of products. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/for more details.



Contact Details



Name: Tony Zheng

Address: Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057

Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

Floor 3, Yuyang Building, 2nd Road of LangShan, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518057



