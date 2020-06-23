PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Porch and Company Announces New Gift Basket/Collection Availability


The Porch and Company is located in Brighton, CO and offers shabby to chic, always unique decor and gift items. Now Gift Baskets and Gift Collections are now also available for any occasion.

Brighton, CO, June 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Porch and Company, a local gift and décor destination, announces availability of gift baskets and collections for all occasions. Gift baskets are designed with care by owner Amy Kindland, after she has spoken directly with the customer – allowing for her to carefully select items sure to please the recipient. These baskets are indeed unique – tailor made and ready for shipping, pick up, or local personal delivery on special occasion days.

In addition to helping the Easter Bunny by providing baskets during Brighton’s Stay at Home mandate, Mother’s Day 2020 also presented an opportunity to help customers challenged by the COVID-19 restrictions. The Porch and Company rose to the occasion for its customers and Amy designed over 115 baskets. Customers were able to pick these baskets up curbside, or have them delivered locally right to Mom on Mother’s Day.

Owner Amy Kindland and her associates take time with each customer to make their shopping experience unique. This allows customers to enjoy shopping beyond the usual "stop and shop" visit.

Come visit and experience Brighton’s most distinctive shopping and exceptional customer care.

Located at 18 North Main Street in Brighton, Colorado. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. You may also reach the Porch at theporchshopweb@gmail.com, or call 303/835-2318.
Contact Information
The Porch and Company
Amy Kindland
303-835-2318
Contact
theporchshop.com

