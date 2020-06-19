Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LaTribuna Christian Publishing Press Release

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Necessity of Having Chaplains in Healthcare Providers

LaTribuna Christian Publishing is very pleased to announce Chaplain Paul was mentioned in a recent story about very important healthcare issues. The article was published by the Arizona Republic and featured on AzCentral.com. Below is the link to that story written by Reporter Brianna Frank.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing is very pleased to announce Chaplain Paul was mentioned in a recent story about very important healthcare issues. The article was published by the Arizona Republic and featured on AzCentral.com. Here is the link to that story written by Reporter Brianna Frank: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-health/2020/06/11/covid-19-restrictions-leave-some-chaplains-unable-visit-patients/3165184001/



Here are some key points of the story that feature Pastor Wayne Basye and Pastor Charles Ross who are very close friends of Chaplain Paul.



"Night and day" difference between virtual, in-person chaplain visits



Wayne Basye, 71, is pastor of the First Southern Baptist Church in Yucca, Ariz., a small unincorporated community that's about a half-hour drive south from Kingman.



Basye said it's hard to tell people, some of whom have been in his congregation for 10 years, that he cannot physically visit and comfort them in what could be their final days.



He added that having a pastor present during someone's final moments isn't just for the person themselves, but for the mourning family.



"[The pastor] brings the family through that situation - if they can't be there with the family and it's just done over the phone, it's hard to assess the damage," he said. "You can turn what might be a horrible situation into a beautiful situation. That person knows the Lord, he's going to be with Jesus, the people there know the Lord and they're happy for him ... a lot of times people need a pastor there when they so-called 'pull the plug.”



That hasn't been able to happen for the last three months. Though Basye can speak to hospitalized people over the telephone, he said it's not the same.



"It's night and day," he said. "It's the difference between someone calling you up and saying 'hey, how you doing?' and somebody taking care of you when you have a broken leg, but that's all that's been available and there's nobody to blame ... it's just one of the stories that's going to come out of COVID."



Chaplains provide "medicine for the soul"



Pastor Charles Ross, 47, knows the importance of having a spiritual leader present during a hospitalization - having needed one himself, at a point in his life.



Ross was hospitalized at a Phoenix facility from April 2016 to August 2019.



During that time, Chaplain Paul Vescio regularly visited Ross, who told The Arizona Republic that his stay would "absolutely not have been the same" without the chaplain's reassurance.



"On the days my wife couldn't make it, my church members couldn't make it ... I always knew I would at least have Chaplain Paul come sit with me," he said. "Not for five, 10 minutes but sit with me for hours. We'd talk about life, we'd talk about the word of God, we'd talk about everything."



Like Basye, Ross believes having a pastor or other spiritual leader around when one dies can help the person pass peacefully and comfort their family through their mourning.



"It's extremely important to have someone that you feel is connected to God and has a relationship with God in your time of need and grief," he said. "In those times, you don't feel like you're capable of reaching God or that he hears you, so you rely on pastors, you rely on someone else to get that message to God on your behalf."



Ross said it's "unfair" that many patients across the state are unable to see their spiritual leader because of the COVID-19 restrictions.



LaTribuna Christian Publishing CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio was also quoted saying,

“Chaplains are more than just a quick passerby, we are the patient’s friends, advocates, and helping hands, we are very essential in ensuring the safety, and spiritual and healthy wellbeing of the patients. It’s far past the time that a pathway to safe visitation was created so that patients and family members along with members of the Clergy can be reunited in order to provide the spiritual and the loving care that people so desperately need in American healthcare. Please contact your elected officials and share with them the importance of having Chaplains in American healthcare and in expressing your concerns about the heartbreaking corona virus polices facing our nation right now.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports acts of compassion, kindness, and love towards others. For more information please visit their websites at www.miraclesofkingman.com www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com



LaTribuna Christian Publishing CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio

Phoenix AZ

Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



