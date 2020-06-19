Press Releases WORLD HOTELZ LTD Press Release

Receive press releases from WORLD HOTELZ LTD: By Email RSS Feeds: WORLD HOTELZ LTD, Part of Low Cost Holidays, Now Specializes in Providing High-Quality Travel Around the World. This Year the Agency Celebrating Its 12th Anniversary.

Honolulu, HI, June 19, 2020 --(



The awards ceremony took place on 30 April 2019 at The Cumberland Hotel in London. The judges praised Larisa for her exceptional commitment to WORLD HOTELZ LTD, the travel industry and for her years in the business.



WORLD HOTELZ LTD, part of Low Cost Holidays, was established by Global Expedia and now specializes in providing high-quality travel around the world. WORLD HOTELZ LTD has recently been completely redesigned into various leisure departments, turning travel into art.



WORLD HOTELZ LTD is a leading partner of Independent Holidays. That was the first significant celebration of the success of members of the Independent Travel organization, presenting 12 awards to the industry's honorees. WORLD HOTELZ LTD purchases millions of air miles from other travel agents and uses them to get big discounts from hotel booking companies. Honolulu, HI, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- WORLD HOTELZ LTD's director Larisa Zelman has received the Award of Excellence as one of the largest independent travel agents in the UK.The awards ceremony took place on 30 April 2019 at The Cumberland Hotel in London. The judges praised Larisa for her exceptional commitment to WORLD HOTELZ LTD, the travel industry and for her years in the business.WORLD HOTELZ LTD, part of Low Cost Holidays, was established by Global Expedia and now specializes in providing high-quality travel around the world. WORLD HOTELZ LTD has recently been completely redesigned into various leisure departments, turning travel into art.WORLD HOTELZ LTD is a leading partner of Independent Holidays. That was the first significant celebration of the success of members of the Independent Travel organization, presenting 12 awards to the industry's honorees. WORLD HOTELZ LTD purchases millions of air miles from other travel agents and uses them to get big discounts from hotel booking companies. Contact Information WORLD HOTELZ LTD

Larisa Zelman

+447736838533



world-hotelz.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WORLD HOTELZ LTD