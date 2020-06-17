AdvantaPure(R) Now Offers GORE(R) STA-PURE(R) Pump Tubing, an Industry Staple for Single-Use Biotech and Pharmaceutical Processes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AdvantaPure Press Release

AdvantaPure is now a systems integrator of GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, Series PCS. The AdvantaPure team is expert at molding connections for tubing assemblies and can overmold GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing as the pump element in biopharm and pharmaceutical assemblies. The overmolding process results in a smooth contact surface for optimal fluid flow. GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing connects to any of AdvantaPure’s AdvantaSil(R) platinum-cured silicone tubing using overmolding technology.

Southampton, PA, June 17, 2020 --(



GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, Series PCS, is specially formulated for extended performance in peristaltic pumps. It's manufactured with a patented composite of platinum-cured silicone rubber and ePTFE for a fluid transfer product that offers durability, reliability and consistent performance.



AdvantaPure connects GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing to any of its AdvantaSil(R) platinum-cured silicone tubing using overmolding technology. GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing is positioned in the assembly as the long-lasting pump element, and the overmolding process results in a smooth contact surface for optimal fluid flow. Connections may also be made using barbed fittings and clamps, and coming soon, with crimped-on stainless steel Tri-Clamp® fittings.



Key tubing features include:



- Minimizes the risk of tubing rupture in pumps

- Withstands operating pressures up to 100 psig – ideal for higher pressure uses

- Lasts up to 70 times longer in pumps than extruded silicone tubing, enabling long production cycles

- Provides process stability and consistent flow rates – outperforms silicone in flow-rate decay

- Lower spallation as compared to extruded silicone tubing

- Supports sterile fluid processing

- Fluid contact surface: platinum-cured silicone

- Manufactured and packaged in an ISO Class 7 clean room

- Sterilizable by CIP/SIP and autoclave



GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing is made in USA and comes in a range of sizes and lengths. A validation guide and extractables test packages are available upon request.



For more information on AdvantaPure’s overmolding capabilities and GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, visit http://www.advantapure.com/gore-sta-pure-tubing.htm or contact the AdvantaPure team by phone at 888-755-4370 or 215-526-2151; e-mail: info@advantapure.com; fax: 888-258-4293 or 215-526-2167 or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries

The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity.



In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



Ann Phy

215-526-2151



http://www.advantapure.com/gore-sta-pure-tubing.htm



