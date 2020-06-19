Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Author Max Brooks to Discuss Horror Novel "Devolution," at Wizard World Virtual Experiences Saturday; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live

Precedes Bookplate Signing July 11; Bestselling Author to Discuss New Novel, Published by Del Ray Books, for Fans Across the Globe; First Book Signing Added to Virtual Experiences with More To Follow Soon

Los Angeles, CA, June 19, 2020 --(



The Q&A is a precursor to Brooks’ virtual book signing, also on Wizard World Virtual Experiences platforms, on Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, during which fans can chat with Max as he signs their personalized bookplate, suitable for inclusion in Devolution or any of Max’s other works. Purchase of Devolution through Wizard World Virtual Experiences (http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com) is required to participate in the bookplate signing/video session.



This marks the first Virtual Book Signing added to the Wizard World Virtual Experiences series. Fans should check www.wizardworldvirtual.com for additions to the programming schedule.



Part survival narrative, part bloody horror tale, part scientific journey into the boundaries between truth and fiction, Devolution is a Bigfoot story as only Max Brooks could chronicle it - and like none you’ve ever read before.



As a best-selling author, Brooks (https://www.maxbrooks.com/) is credited with helping propel zombie-lore from niche sub-culture fascination to mainstream pop-culture obsession. While Brooks has published three massively successful zombie-themed books - The Zombie Survival Guide, World War Z, and The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks (all of which are now considered the definitive tomes for the genre) - Brooks’ ultimate goal was to challenge old ways of thinking and encourage mental agility and flexibility for problem solvers and leaders. Brooks’ unique, unconventional thinking depicted in his books has even inspired the U.S. military to examine how they may respond to potential crises in the future. World War Z was read and discussed by the sitting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Brooks has been invited to speak at a variety of military engagements - from the Naval War College, to the FEMA hurricane drill at San Antonio, to the nuclear "Vibrant Response" wargame.



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)



Friday, June 19, “Lost,” Jorge Garcia, Emilie de Ravin - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Friday, June 19, Kato Kaelin - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Saturday, June 20, Max Brooks/Devolution - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, June 20, “Dragon Ball Z,” Tiffany Vollmer, Stephanie Nadolny, Linda Young, Mike McFarland, R. Bruce Elliott, Cynthia Cranz - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Monday, June 22, "Legacies," Peyton Alex Smith, Thomas Doherty, Ben Geurens, Demetrius Bridges, Ben Levin, Quincy Fouse - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m.



Thursday, June 25, “Krypton,” Rasmus Hardiker, Sonita Henry - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Friday, June 26, “The Walking Dead,” Chandler Riggs, Xander Berkeley, David Morrissey, Jayson Warner Smith, Juan Javier Cardenas, Karl Makinen - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, June 28, "Runaways," Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa Thibeaux - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



