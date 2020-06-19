Private Placement Markets Will Close Early in Observance of Juneteenth

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Announced that it will Close at 1 PM EST on Friday, June 19th, 2020 in Observance of Juneteenth.

“We are proud to join with other major financial firms throughout the United States to observe the tremendous significance that this day represents for all Americans, and gives us time to reflect on how far we have come in the pursuit of equality and inclusion for all, and to also see that we have a long way to go to actually achieve true equality and inclusion for all,” said Private Placement Markets Senior Managing Member Mr. Steve Muehler.



Other Financial Firms, including (but not limited to) that will be closing early in observance of Juneteenth are: JPMorgan Chase, CoMerica, PNC Financial, Santander, U.S. Bank, BBVA U.S., Webster Bank and Fifth Third Bank.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets today announced that all divisions of the Private Placement Markets will close at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time on Friday, June 19th, 2020 in observance of Juneteenth. The day commemorates June 19th, 1865, when Union Soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and enslaved persons were freed.

"We are proud to join with other major financial firms throughout the United States to observe the tremendous significance that this day represents for all Americans, and gives us time to reflect on how far we come in the pursuit of equality and inclusion for all, and to also see that we have a long way to go to actually achieve true equality and inclusion for all," said Private Placement Markets Senior Managing Member Mr. Steve Muehler.

Other Financial Firms, including (but not limited to) that will be closing early in observance of Juneteenth are: JPMorgan Chase, CoMerica, PNC Financial, Santander, U.S. Bank, BBVA U.S., Webster Bank and Fifth Third Bank.

The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System ("ATS") technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets.

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



