Cisdem AppCrypt 4.8.0 Reduces CPU Usage and Improves User Experience

Cisdem AppCrypt, an app locker and website blocker for Mac, has updated to version 4.8.0. The update lowers CPU usage, optimizes the logic of how AppCrypt works and fixes an issue.

Chicago, IL, June 19, 2020 --



AppCrypt is an easy-to-use, versatile app locker and website blocker for Mac. It can password protect any app on Mac. Users can also use it to block websites on Google Chrome and Safari. Features like Schedule, Blacklist and Whitelist offer great flexibility and customization. The tool can be used for purposes like privacy protection, distraction reduction and parental control.



“This update greatly improves performance and user experience,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “AppCrypt 4.8.0 uses less CPU. The previous version is polling-based. And the new version uses a different logic. It’s event-driven, which means a significant improvement in efficiency. With the release of version 4.8.0 also comes a detailed user guide and FAQ. Users can upgrade to the latest version for free. AppCrypt provides a free trial. Give it a try now.”



What's New in Version 4.8.0?

* Refined CPU occupancy rate

* Optimized monitor logical

* Fixed issue of locked app opening before entering password

* Add User Guide and Product FAQ



Main Functions of Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac

1. Lock apps on Mac with password

This Mac app locker allows users to password protect apps on Mac easily and reliably. It supports both built-in apps and third-party apps. When one clicks a locked app to open it, ones will need to enter the correct password.



2. Provide a report of failed attempts to launch locked apps

If a wrong password is entered, a locked app won’t open. AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with details like time, date and a photo of the person who tries to intrude.



3. Block websites on browsers like Chrome and Safari

AppCrypt can also be used to block websites. The WebBlock feature provides two modes: Blacklist (the default one) and Whitelist. Once a website is blocked, one won’t have access to it. It’s also easy to unblock it.



4. Allow users to set time limits to lock apps and block websites

The Schedule feature lets users easily create time limits to block access to apps and websites. You can specify times of the day and select day of the week.



5. Versatile and easy to use

AppCrypt for Mac is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It’s versatile. Users can use the tool to password protect private or important apps on Mac, block distracting websites during work, limit screen time, etc.



Price and Availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac is available for trial, download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $29.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-appcrypt-14.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



