Meet a New EntityDAC with Support for Delphi 10.4

Prague, Czech Republic, June 20, 2020



It has to be mentioned that the new RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney delivers significantly enhanced high-performance native Windows support, increased productivity with blazing fast code completion, faster code with managed records, and enhanced parallel tasks on modern multi-core CPUs. Devart aims to stay on top of software development, thus the timely support for new RAD Studio in EntityDAC was one of the mandatory updates.



EntityDAC is an ORM for Delphi with LINQ support. It provides a powerful framework that allows performing object-relational mapping of database objects to Delphi classes with full support for encapsulation, inheritance, polymorphism, and other OOP features. In addition, there is a feature-rich ORM modeling tool available - Entity Developer that allows you to create and edit your ORM models visually, and generate Delphi entity classes by this model automatically.



The newest version of EntityDAC can be downloaded at https://www.devart.com/entitydac/download.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



