Jetico Celebrates 25 Years of Complete Endpoint Data Protection

Jetico is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. The trusted developer of BestCrypt and BCWipe is now looking back proudly at the many milestones achieved.

Helsinki, Finland, June 23, 2020 --(



"The past 25 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. Undeniably, trust is key to Jetico’s success and longevity in the data protection business – but there's more to our story," explains Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "The information security industry has boomed over the last quarter century. Technology and the way we use data have evolved. Our team takes great pride in our constant determination to stay ahead by innovating with BestCrypt and BCWipe."



"Additionally, delivering backwards compatibility and supporting legacy technology has helped make Jetico special. Take BestCrypt – using the same encryption tool you can protect sensitive information on the latest OS, while still maintaining secure access on older versions."



Founded in 1995 in Tampere, Finland, Jetico’s first released software was BestCrypt – a command-line encryption utility for DOS, later developed for Windows 98 and subsequent Windows operating systems. During the past 25 years Jetico has continued to launch leading-edge data protection software for Windows, Mac and UNIX, including:



· In 1995, BestCrypt Container Encryption to encrypt selected files and folders

· In 1997, BCWipe to wipe selected files and folders on active systems

· In 1998, BCWipe Total WipeOut to erase entire hard drives at end of life

· In 2006, BestCrypt Volume Encryption to encrypt entire volumes and partitions



In appreciation, they are offering a special deal on BestCrypt and BCWipe.

Get 25% off* when you enter the coupon code "Jetico25" in Jetico's Online Store www.jetico.com/online-shop. This limited-time deal is valid through the end of June 2020.



Jetico’s solutions are used in over 100 countries by government and military agencies, national laboratories, industrial manufacturers, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users. Jetico is privately held and currently headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Espoo, Finland.



Mr. Waksman concludes, "At Jetico, we really love what we do! We have a passion for data protection and we’re committed to keeping our customers’ data safe for many more years to come. Looking to the future, we’ll continue to evolve our solutions, providing the best support for all innovations to come – in hardware, operating systems and user behavior."



For more information and to read more about Jetico’s history, please visit jetico.com.



About Jetico



Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.



Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.



Valeria Corti

+358 92 517 3030



www.jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): 1 202 742 2901



