Oil & Gas Virtual Summit Announces New Speakers

)-- With the aim of bringing together top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders, the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit is designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.
In March when the world had begun to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised, Joe Watson Gakuo and co-organiser Jodee Lourensz, owner of J. Lourensz Marketing look forward to launching this unique platform that gives you on-demand presentations, interviews and panel discussions.
As a registered participant, you will have access to five days’ worth of content with C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers and panelists covering a broad range of topics, with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry and gain a better understanding of how to move forward strategically.
There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week of work to catch up on.
“We are excited to be organising this event providing a platform to discuss the problems and solutions needed. We are passionate about the industry, and the success of everyone in the value chain," said host Joe Watson Gakuo.
Speakers Confirmed:
Dr. Simone Santi, President, Leonardo Group
Stuart Broadly, CEO, (EIC) Energy Industries Council
Robert Nyasimi, CEO, Renco Africa
David Gibson, Owner, Gibson Reports
Rayna Oryniak, President, Calgary Women in Energy
Steve Coffee, Director, Exterran
Eloine Barry, CEO, Africa Media Agency
Rita Hausken, Strategist & Leadership Coach, Independent
Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu, Public Speaker & Editor Majorwaves Energy Report
Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP
Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy
Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie
Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger
Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank
Brian Muriuki, Managing Director & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton
Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA
Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum
Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy
Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd
Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss
Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited
Visit the website for http://www.oilandgasvirtualsummit.com
Highlights:
C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers
VIP Interviews
Five Days’ Worth of Content
Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain
Panel Discussions
Virtual Networking Cocktail with live Interactive Entertainment
Attendees:
Government
C-Suite and Senior Level Executives
Independents
National Oil Companies
Oilfield Services Providers
Entrepreneurs
Consultants
Register now for access to 5 days of content, on-line and on-demand.
For all enquiries contact the organisers:
Joe Watson Gakuo: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com
Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com
Note to Media
For all media enquiries including accreditation please contact jodee@upstreamgrp.com