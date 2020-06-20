Oil & Gas Virtual Summit Announces New Speakers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases J.Lourensz Marketing Press Release

The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit and is pleased to announce a new round of confirmed speakers.

Houston, TX, June 20, 2020



In March when the world had begun to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised, Joe Watson Gakuo and co-organiser Jodee Lourensz, owner of J. Lourensz Marketing look forward to launching this unique platform that gives you on-demand presentations, interviews and panel discussions.



As a registered participant, you will have access to five days’ worth of content with C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers and panelists covering a broad range of topics, with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry and gain a better understanding of how to move forward strategically.



There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week of work to catch up on.



“We are excited to be organising this event providing a platform to discuss the problems and solutions needed. We are passionate about the industry, and the success of everyone in the value chain," said host Joe Watson Gakuo.



Speakers Confirmed:

Dr. Simone Santi, President, Leonardo Group

Stuart Broadly, CEO, (EIC) Energy Industries Council

Robert Nyasimi, CEO, Renco Africa

David Gibson, Owner, Gibson Reports

Rayna Oryniak, President, Calgary Women in Energy

Steve Coffee, Director, Exterran

Eloine Barry, CEO, Africa Media Agency

Rita Hausken, Strategist & Leadership Coach, Independent

Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu, Public Speaker & Editor Majorwaves Energy Report

Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP

Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy

Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie

Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank

Brian Muriuki, Managing Director & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana

Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA

Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy

Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd

Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss

Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited



Visit the website for http://www.oilandgasvirtualsummit.com



Highlights:

C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers

VIP Interviews

Five Days’ Worth of Content

Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain

Panel Discussions

Virtual Networking Cocktail with live Interactive Entertainment



Attendees:

Government

C-Suite and Senior Level Executives

Independents

National Oil Companies

Oilfield Services Providers

Entrepreneurs

Consultants



Register now for access to 5 days of content, on-line and on-demand.



For all enquiries contact the organisers:

Joe Watson Gakuo: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com

Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com



Note to Media

Jodee Lourensz

+31612559410



http://www.jlourenszmarketing.com



