Systweak Launches “Photos Cleaner” for Android

The app helps delete the hidden photos from your Android device.

Jaipur, India, June 20, 2020



Photos Cleaner is an app designed to scan the Android device completely and collect all the photos at one place. This will explore all sections of the internal storage which means the images hidden from the photo gallery are also included. It will show all the scanned photos in categories like Name, Date, File size. By default, this is set on by name which can be easily switched to any other category. Thereafter, users need to select all the photos which are unwanted and simply click on the trash bin icon. This is intended to help remove clutter from smartphones and recover space.



● Both internal and external storage is scanned.

● Recover storage space by deleting photos.

● View photos in separate categories like Date, size or name.

● One-click Cleaning removes the photos permanently from the device.



“We often find our phones stacked up with numerous photos. There are pictures present on the device which do not appear in the Photo Gallery. It often results in filling up the storage space on the Android devices. This directed us in developing the app ‘Photos Cleaner; which will scan and discover all the photos present on your device. It will also give you the option to remove them permanently. We hope our team efforts in the form of the app help you in getting rid of unnecessary photos from phone storage," said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software.



“Our mission is to create applications that help the user in keeping their devices optimized. Yet another accomplishment in the form of Photos Cleaner will remove hidden photos from your Android devices.I would like to congratulate the team on developing such an useful application, Also would like to suggest you to use the application and to recommend it to your friends.”-Mr Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



For more information, you can check out the Google Play Store link of the app



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.photoscleaner



