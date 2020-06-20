Press Releases eliseo Partners (ASIA) Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from eliseo Partners (ASIA) Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Award Winning Investment Firm Eliseo Partners (Asia) Limited Acquired by Hong Kong Based Financial Group for Private Equity Fund

Award winning investment firm Eliseo Partners (Asia) Limited named best institutional debt trading firm in Australia & New Zealand at the Global Banking and Finance Awards in 2017 is acquired by QMIS Financial Group.

New York, NY, June 20, 2020 --(



In September 2018, Eliseo Partners launched an ambitious strategy to grow its fixed income and credit portfolio value to $100 Million USD.



QMIS Financial Group has valued Eliseo’s convertible bond portfolio at $150 Million.



Eliseo Partners managed over $1.7 billion of transactions from 2016 to 2020 and some of its landmark transactions included the advisory for a Formula 1 motorsport team, warrant linked financing of a US publicly traded Californian medical software company, an equity agreement with a Canadian publicly traded disruptive high profile sports apparel brand and was instrumental in the largest IPO on the National stock exchange of Australia.



Larry Woghiren, co-founder of the Eliseo Partners Group, said, “We served companies by making strategically timed private investments in public equity to provide crucial liquidity as well as securitising assets to raise project finance.”



About QMIS Financial Group

QMIS Financial Group is a global financial services conglomerate headquartered in Hong Kong with a strong presence in Asia and key regional centres in New York, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen & Dalian.



www.qmisgroup.com New York, NY, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eliseo Partners will consolidate and wind up its group of international companies into a QMIS sponsored private equity fund and expand as one of Hong Kong’s leading and most progressive private equity platforms.In September 2018, Eliseo Partners launched an ambitious strategy to grow its fixed income and credit portfolio value to $100 Million USD.QMIS Financial Group has valued Eliseo’s convertible bond portfolio at $150 Million.Eliseo Partners managed over $1.7 billion of transactions from 2016 to 2020 and some of its landmark transactions included the advisory for a Formula 1 motorsport team, warrant linked financing of a US publicly traded Californian medical software company, an equity agreement with a Canadian publicly traded disruptive high profile sports apparel brand and was instrumental in the largest IPO on the National stock exchange of Australia.Larry Woghiren, co-founder of the Eliseo Partners Group, said, “We served companies by making strategically timed private investments in public equity to provide crucial liquidity as well as securitising assets to raise project finance.”About QMIS Financial GroupQMIS Financial Group is a global financial services conglomerate headquartered in Hong Kong with a strong presence in Asia and key regional centres in New York, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen & Dalian.www.qmisgroup.com Contact Information eliseo Partners (ASIA) Limited

Jenny Kan

+852 397 16996



www.eliseocapital.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eliseo Partners (ASIA) Limited