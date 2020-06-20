Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lanier Islands Resort Press Release

Receive press releases from Lanier Islands Resort: By Email RSS Feeds: Margaritaville® at Lanier Islands and Legacy Lodge Rock Their Reopening

Lakeside Georgia Resort Reopens Two Popular Amenities to Happy Guests and New Staff Members with Social Distancing and Sanitation at the Forefront

Buford, GA, June 20, 2020 --(



* Cruises and restaurant capacities are currently at 50% Buford, GA, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While the team behind the scenes at popular Georgia lakeside resort, Lanier Islands, looks forward to opening day every year, they were particularly eager to see the gates open on Friday, June 12. That day marked the reopening of both the award-winning Legacy Lodge and the waterslides and attractions inside Margaritaville® at Lanier Islands. Following strict guidelines set by Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order, Legacy Lodge welcomed its first guests after nearly three months of being closed due to COVID-19, and excited fans lined up to brave the waterslides at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, which typically opens on or before Memorial Day Weekend each year. With a goal of serving as “a different world… close to home,” it was all smiles all weekend long for staff members and patrons alike.“Providing our visitors with an unsurpassed guest experience is at the heart and soul of everything we do at Lanier Islands,” said Virgil Williams, Chairman of the Board for Islands Management Company, LLC. “Our team members genuinely enjoy seeing corporate guests, wedding parties, couples, friends and families having a good time while they’re with us – whether for the day or overnight. We’re so excited to finally see a return to a degree of normalcy as we not only welcome back guests to our flagship hotel and water park, but also add some new faces to our staff for the summer season. We have implemented new health and safety guidelines based on guidance from the CDC and state and local governments. Things will be a bit different than in years past as we take all the necessary measures to keep our guests and staff safe, but one thing will remain unchanged – it’s going to be another fun summer on Lanier Islands’ shores.”Throughout the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, Legacy Golf Course, Margaritaville RV Resort and accommodations at the resort’s Villas and LakeHouses remained open – serving as a scenic form of social distancing for guests who wanted a home away from home experience. The beach, concessions, courtesy docks, marina, boat rentals, margarita/brunch cruises* and LandShark Bar & Grill opened under Phase I of Governor Kemp’s order in mid-May, followed by the resort’s lakeside bars on June 1. On June 12, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands opened its water rides and attractions per Phase II of Governor Kemp’s order – including the Family Fun Zone Pool, Bucky’s Fun Zone, CAT 4 tube slide, and thrilling water slides like Raging River, Blackout, Twister and more. Steps taken to protect guests include social distancing markings in the lines leading up to the rides with 6’ in between, regular sanitation of lounge chairs and restrooms, and temperature checks at the gate for team members and guests entering the park, just to name a few. At Legacy Lodge, only rooms on the first and third floors of the hotel are open, which means there’s no need for guests to use the elevator. Special measures are being taken to sanitize and there will be limitations at the hotel pool to ensure social distancing.With operations back underway at Legacy Lodge and Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, fans of the lakeside resort can once again take advantage of money-saving Summer Chill Season Passes and special accommodation packages – like the Family Fun Package which includes admission to the beach and waterpark for one, two or four riders.To stay on top of the latest specials and changes at Lanier Islands, prospective guests are encouraged to follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram. Accommodations and golf tee times can be booked online at www.lanierislands.com. Additional questions can be directed to the Lanier Islands hotline at (770) 945-8787.* Cruises and restaurant capacities are currently at 50% Contact Information Lanier Islands Resort

Kasie Bolling - Freelance Writer

770-965-3219



www.lanierislands.com/

Missy Burgess

Director of Public Relations

Lanier Islands

7000 Lanier Islands Parkway

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: (770) 945-8787

E-mail: mburgess@lanierislands.com



