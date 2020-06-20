100 Years of Red, Black and Green Begins on August 13, 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Mhotep Corporation Press Release

The colors Red, Black and Green begin their 100th year as the symbol of all people of African ancestry. The Mhotep Corporation encourages celebration of the 100th year of RBG. (#RBG100) Date is also designated World Melanin Day since melanin puts the "B" in RBG and the "Black" in Red, Black, and Green. Melanin is worth over $395 a gram more than gold.

August 13, 2020 begins 100 years since designation of Red, Black, and Green as the colors of Black people worldwide. 2020 also marks 120 years since Will A. Heelen and J.Fred Helf wrote the derogatory song “Every Race Has A Flag But The Coon.” It belittles Africans at home and abroad for not having a flag. Red, Black, and Green first saw usage as the flag for the United States of Africa in the Black Star Line’s maiden voyage on November 23, 1919.



It was August 13, 1920, in the second Madison Square Garden, when members of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League led by first President General Marcus Garvey signed the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World. Declaration 39 reads, “That the colors, Red, Black and Green, be the colors of the Negro race.” It was the thirteenth day of their first annual international convention. The U.N.I.A. spent the previous twelve days meeting three and four times a day giving testimony, praying, and making speeches.



The U.N.I.A. published the "Universal Black Man Catechism" in 1921. Authored by George Alexander McGuire it states, “Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty; black is the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong; green is the color of the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland.”



Suggested activities for the day range from holding flag raising ceremonies, displaying RBG flags at our homes, placing RBG stickers on our cars, wearing RBG buttons, publicly reading the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World and hosting public viewing parties for the documentary “This Flag of Mine: Towards 100 Years of Red, Black and Green.”



The Mhotep Corporation distributed the documentary in 2011. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the company’s President and CEO stated, “We produced the short film to document the origin, purpose and history of Red, Black and Green. Years ago, a friend asked us to make a presentation to her elementary school students about the history of our flag. The documentary is a result of that presentation.”



