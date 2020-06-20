MarketDesk Partners with FactEntry to Offer a Unique Suite of Global Fixed Income Product Data

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MarketDesk Press Release

MarketDesk partners with FactEntry to bring its global Fixed Income reference data, bond pricing, analytics and data solution to the MarketDesk financial content distribution platform.

FactEntry is a global leader for a comprehensive range of reliable and accurate Fixed Income and Bond information to users worldwide with the required data to measure risk, establish pre-trade compliance and investment planning across the entirety of Fixed Income Assets. For over a decade, its Fixed Income products are relied upon by institutional and retail clients linked to a host of distribution partners.



MarketDesk features a one of a kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control.



“MarketDesk is a great partnership for FactEntry to showcase our Global Fixed Income coverage of reference data and fair value pricing capabilities. FactEntry continues to meet evolving expectations in the complex fixed income data world; backed by granular data and product knowledge suited to the participating financial institutions,” said Tony McLaren, Managing Director of FactEntry.



Brice Hamon, CEO of MarketDesk expressed his pleasure with the partnership saying, “We’re very pleased with the alliance with FactEntry which will give our clients the best, most reliable Fixed Income product data across the globe. This is a key focus of our platform and one we look forward to executing to our clients.”



FactEntry delivers a uniquely focused top-flight industry standard in Fixed Income and Bond content building and governance. An in-house quantitative team deploys Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology for building tools taking on the major challenges in Fixed Income pricing and data.



MarketDesk executes for the increasing customer and regulatory demands for market transparency, low latency delivery and the explosive growth and adoption of mobile apps and internet services. It provides the speed and cost advantages of cloud, internet and mobile technologies fundamentally transforming the financial content business.



Roman Walter Brice

212-470-8979



marketdesk.com

mobile (212) 470-8979



