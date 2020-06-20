Enago Announces a Unique Collaboration with International Medical Information to Support Medical and Healthcare Writing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Enago language services are now available to medical and healthcare professionals.

New York, NY, June 20, 2020 --(



Established in 2005, International Medical Information (IMI) publishes digital information and educational journals for the medical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical devices sectors. Their publications are distributed to healthcare professionals and bespoke to specific specialties. Titles include Medical Update Online, Evidentia Journals, and European Doctor News.



Enago is recognized within the global research community for the quality of its content preparation and author-support services. Since its inception, Enago has worked with more than 2 million authors around the world to produce high-caliber, high-impact research communication with a view to publication in international research journals and books.



“We are excited to collaborate with Enago,” said Peter Mas-Mollinedo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of International Medical Information. “It is so important our researchers and authors have access to the best services, many of whom are not native English-speaking. Enago’s range of language services will help them in so many different aspects of their written communication.”



Tony O’Rourke, Vice President Partnerships at Enago commented “IMI researchers and healthcare professionals can now use Enago’s editing expertise at any stage during the writing process, to ensure that their research objectives, research, and clinical outcomes can be expressed with as much clarity and impact as possible. We are delighted to work with IMI, and to play an active role supporting IMI authors and users by offering a suite of tailored language services.”



For further information, visit the website: https://www.enago.com/org/medicalimi/



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorONE, an artificial intelligence-based tool platform used to support the process of assessing the quality of research manuscripts. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, and New York.



About International Medical Information (www.medicalimi.com)

