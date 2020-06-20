SmartCone Releases a New Intelligent Power Supply to Industrialize IoT

Press Releases SmartCone Technologies Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, June 20, 2020



With an impressive range of 9V-60V DC and a maximum power output of 96W to include high current handling up to 8A continuous, SmartCone’s power module is truly unique in the IoT world. This industrial, easy to integrate edge device includes intelligent features like battery monitoring, remote kill switch, power fail indicator, and last gasp commands with notifications for graceful shutdown. With these capabilities added to your IoT stack, customers can drive both low-power microcontroller board and high-performance single board computers giving the ability to support a wide range of sensors, cameras, communication and computing systems including GPUs for AI inference on the edge.



When paired with SmartCone’s intelligent backplane, it is ensured all of the above sensors are unified into a coherent stack. Containing Ethernet, USB and Power capabilities, the Backplane allows to quickly add new devices to our Click-IoT stack while allowing for easy communication between devices and power management.



About SmartCone



Tenille Houston

613-617-7467



www.thesmartcone.com



