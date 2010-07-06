Virtual Summer Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Union, NJ, June 20, 2020 --(



“We understand and recognize that everything may be different this summer, and while many parents are continuing to work from home, traditional summer camp may not fit their unique needs at this time,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Through our Virtual Summer Camp program, children have the ability to socialize with their friends, participate in group activities and remain active, all from the comfort and safety of their own home.”



Children attending The Gateway Family YMCA’s Virtual Summer Camp program will begin their camp day with a daily email schedule full of fun activities, curriculum materials and craft projects based on the theme of the week. They will also attend a daily interactive one-hour Zoom session, led by YMCA staff and joined by their peers. Through virtual camp activities, campers will receive social interaction with other children their age, as well as a daily guided activity where learning is fun. The curriculum includes meaningful STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities, physical fitness, sports and character development, all staples of a YMCA summer camp.



“Our staff has worked really hard to create a Virtual Summer Camp curriculum that incorporates all the learning, fun and excitement associated with our traditional YMCA summer day camp, including innovative and creative additions,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “We look forward to the opportunity to create something that is altogether new and exciting for our participants, and memories to last a lifetime.”



Virtual Summer Camp themes at The Gateway Family YMCA include:



7/6-7/10 – All American Road Trip

7/13-7/17 – Animal Adventure

7/20-7/24 – Out Of This World

7/27-7/31 – Island Fiesta

8/3-8/7 – Rocking Through The Ages

8/10-8/14 – Camp Carnival

8/17-8/21 – Around The World

8/24-8/28 – Lights, Camera, Action



Parents are encouraged to register early to ensure their child’s spot in their favorite choice of theme weeks at www.tgfymca.org.



The Gateway Family YMCA has been providing Virtual Programs since March including Chronic Disease Management, Small Group Specialty programs, Live Group Exercise programs with YMCA instructors, Youth Fitness and Social Experiences. In addition to Virtual Summer Camp, the Y is also offering a monthly Virtual WISE Center Program for adults and caregivers, specializing in support for family members diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment. While some programs, like Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and the Diabetes Empowerment Education program are open to the community, many are unique opportunities for YMCA members, including new Virtual YMCA Members. To learn more about YMCA Virtual Programs, visit www.tgfymca.org/virtual-wellness



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

