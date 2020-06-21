Velocity AI Goes Back to the Future to Accelerate Conversational AI Market

Velocity AI will collaborate with the VOICE Summit, sponsored by Google and Amazon, to help move the conversational AI market forward faster. There is an urgent need around the world for no-touch interfaces. AI is an innovative, no-touch solution to solve this problem. Velocity AI plans to share strategies and data, on how to accelerate return on investment, industry collaboration, and value creation to capitalize on this megatrend.

The idea of talking to your computer is nothing new. Visions of human-like intelligence go back to old sci-fi movies. CEO and Founder of Velocity AI, Ed Sewell is a member of the Board of Advisors at VOICE. VOICE convenes industry leaders and investors in the global AI market.



Velocity AI is an artificial intelligence company and a global network of cloud solution providers. Velocity AI accelerates sustainable growth and returns on investment in AI.