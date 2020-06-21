Start Summer off with a Splash at New Home Community Trammel Manor in Cumming, GA

Press Releases O'Dwyer Homes Press Release

Cumming, GA, June 21, 2020 --(



With hot summer days ahead, who doesn’t love a quick dip in a swimming pool? Kids get to play, adults can exercise, relax on the deck, or easily entertain family and friends. Owning a home with a private backyard pool not only is a luxury that will complement your living experience, but it will also add value to your home.



The Garrett and The Westport are the two home plans of these Energy Star Certified® Move-In Ready homes available at Trammel Manor – a couple of O’Dwyer Homes’ most popular floor plans. Both homes offer plentiful space and flexibility for the lucky homeowners to create their perfect backyard oasis, in addition to providing a comfortable, luxury living environment within the homes. The moment you step inside, you will notice the quality construction, stunning details and open-concept layouts with state-of-the-art kitchens and master spa retreats.



Nearly 50% sold, this wooded Community from the mid-$500’s is ideally situated in the award-winning South Forsyth County school district and neighbors the Windermere Golf and Country Club. With only two move-in ready homes and a limited number of presale homes available at Trammel Manor, hurry to find your Semi-Custom, Energy Star Certified® dream home, and create your ideal backyard sanctuary for the perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle.



Note, the drawings of the backyards are two possible options for both move-in ready homes, no actual pools are installed – this decision is up to the new homeowners.



Betsy Maddox

770-887-2177



odwyerhomes.com



