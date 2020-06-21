¡VamosPay! in Partnership with FreshDirect and the Office of the Bronx Borough President Deliver 200 Boxes of Food to Families in Need During COVID-19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ¡VamosPay! Press Release

New York, NY, June 21, 2020 --(



“During these unprecedented times, ¡VamosPay! is proud to support efforts that help local communities in times of need,” said Douglas McGann, ¡VamosPay! President. “We are grateful for the partnership with FreshDirect and The Office of Bronx Borough President which we, without their participation, would not have been able to make such a lasting impact to families in the Bronx. We also want to extend a special thanks to Monroe College who provided their facilities to help support the food distribution event.”



¡VamosPay! provides financial wellness, financial inclusion and, importantly, local community outreach and support through philanthropic efforts, such as this food distribution event. ¡VamosPay! is an innovative digital and virtual payment solution, specifically geared toward multicultural communities in the U.S., such individuals, families and business owners in the Bronx, who have traditionally been underserved or otherwise disenfranchised by legacy financial service providers.



“Helping those in need have access to a good meal is a core value imperative to FreshDirect’s mission and ideals and we’re proud to have partnered with ¡VamosPay! to make a difference in the lives of some of our fellow New Yorkers,” said David McInerney, CEO of FreshDirect. “We are tremendously thankful for companies like ¡VamosPay! who are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve.”



“The Bronx has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and support from businesses like ¡VamosPay! and FreshDirect can be a lifeline for members of our most impacted communities. Thank you to ¡VamosPay! and FreshDirect for their generosity and for helping us meet the urgent needs of so many families who find themselves struggling during this difficult time. I also would like to thank Monroe College for opening their doors to the community and hosting this event,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.



¡VamosPay! offers a secure digital payments solution that is simple to understand and can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted – a real alternative to cash banking, bank overdraft fees, high interest rates and expensive check cashing fees. As a group, particularly those who are unbanked & underbanked, this segment is in need of a full-featured solution that is simple and less expensive to use, and a program they can rely for all their commerce needs. For more information on ¡VamosPay!, please visit www.vamospay.com



About ¡VamosPay!:

¡VamosPay! is a financial services alternative helping individuals reach greater economic stability and independence with a convenient, secure and financial wellness-focused full service banking solution. It’s digital and prepaid card product, a Prepaid Card from Mastercard, is striving to empower our communities with access to a digital banking solution – it’s the only virtual and digital card of its kind. The company is dedicated to serving our cardmembers, who deserve a better solution from financial institutions.



About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated selection of food, alcohol, and essentials - all delivered in as little as an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. Wines & Spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181 found at 620 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215.



Learn more about the ¡VamosPay! Prepaid Card from Mastercard at www.VamosPay!.com



Further reading –

FDIC 2017 Report of Unbanked and Underbanked Households

Mastercard and ¡VamosPay! Accelerating Financial Inclusion

Romeo Santos Instagram post



Javier Flaim

973-883-5833





