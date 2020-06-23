Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jonas Chorum Press Release

Jonas Chorum Announces Launch of Chorum Mobile in Partnership with Fuel

Phoenix, AZ, June 23, 2020 --



As part of the partnership, Chorum Mobile will include the following:



-Mobile check-in and check-out within the mobile application.

-Digital key to unlock hotel room doors directly from a smartphone.

-Messaging platform to connect with guests and send notifications.

-Property information and destination details within the app.

-In-depth insights into visitor behavior and revenue analysis.



“We are delighted to announce the launch of Chorum Mobile through our partnership with Fuel. The functionality to allow guests to check themselves in and out of their rooms, as well as request services, is very timely given the new standards travelers will look for as it relates to social distancing,” said Jim Rowe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Jonas Chorum. “With close to 1,000 hotels running Chorum PMS today, we look forward to this ongoing partnership with Fuel and the many benefits it will provide to our current base of clients.”



Fuel’s contactless solutions and mobile technology complements the functionality already available within Chorum PMS, which includes staff facing mobility solutions such as mobile manager and housekeeping, as well as a staff facing mobile application. The collaborative agreement between the two software providers has afforded Jonas Chorum clients with the ability to implement a more contactless guest experience throughout their guest’s stay.



“We are excited to partner with Jonas Chorum to bring our revolutionary mobile app and digital key technology to Chorum’s superb roster of hotels,” said Stuart Butler, COO at Fuel. “Given guest’s fears surrounding COVID-19 and the desire for more safety and reduced contact with staff, the contactless or reduced-contact functionality that this app provides will give these hotels a massive competitive advantage during recovery. In addition to that, the app will also help restore hotels’ much-needed profitability by providing several opportunities for hotels to operate more efficiently and by driving more incremental revenue.”



For more information on Chorum Mobile powered by Fuel, please visit https://jonaschorum.com/products/chorum-mobile/.



About Jonas Chorum

Jonas Chorum is a suite of cloud-based property management solutions, designed to provide hotels with everything they need to operate more efficiently and cost effectively. Built on the Jonas ARC™ platform, a proven, open integration platform that seamlessly connects all Jonas Hospitality products, as well as third-party systems, Jonas Chorum offers the perfect combination of full-feature tools, affordability and uptime. The result is a truly holistic solution that is both device and platform agnostic, allowing users to manage single or multiple properties from any location, eliminating the need for on-site IT resources and servers. To learn more about Jonas Chorum, please visit https://jonaschorum.com.



About Fuel

Fuel is a leading provider of specialized guest-facing software solutions and digital marketing services for the hotel industry, designed to help independent hotels, resorts, condotels and management groups maximize market share and profitability. Since 1993, Fuel has been helping hoteliers manage, measure and drive direct bookings with its comprehensive suite of software solutions and digital marketing services. Through its industry leading Booking Engine, AI-Powered CRM & Marketing Automation, Analytics Dashboard, and new customizable Contactless Mobile App & Digital Key, Fuel is able to identify, attract, book, and keep your guests leading to more direct bookings and a reduced reliance on third-party channels. To learn more about Fuel and to take your travel marketing to the next level, please visit https://fueltravel.com. Michael Sarkis, Director of Marketing

905.752.1810



https://jonaschorum.com



