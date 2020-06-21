Fever International Music Group - Agony Incorporated to Release New Single Titled, "Keeping Score"

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fever International Music Group's female fronted group Agony Incorporated will be releasing a new original track titled, "Keeping Score." The track is the follow up to the groups critically acclaimed track Johnny's Fine. Fever International's TC Page said, "We anticipate big things very soon for Agony Incorporated."

Manhattan, NY, June 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Agony Incorporated is one of the latest bands to join Fever International Music Group's roster of artists. The group is made up of four members, Woodstock (Vocals), J. "J Dot" Biggs (Guitar), David Mulcare (Bass), Steve Kim (Drums). Fever International's TC Page stated, "The band has deep tones, Woodstock and her amazing vocal abilities over seeing the creations and developing a melodic machine capable of captivating the listener." The band's latest single, "Keeping Score" dives into the realm of a narcissist, taking the listener on a mental trip into their own conscience. J. "J Dot" Biggs stated, "The guitar riff is one that I am able to get very in touch with emotionally. It has a very personal feel." When one asks David Mulcare about the track he blurts out, "Ego kills talent, so don’t become a narcissist." Steve Kim said, "This is one of my favorite songs to play and your gonna wanna hear it over and over again." Last but not least, vocalist Woodstock explains the track's intent and meaning, "The song is about the tactics narcissist use to manipulate and emotionally destroy their victim. This is the victim calling them out for their destructive behavior whilst refusing to to be gaslighted." The track, "Keeping Score" will be available for purchase on all major download platforms worldwide early July 2020.
