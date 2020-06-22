Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Great Potion Games Press Release

Receive press releases from Great Potion Games: By Email RSS Feeds: JRPG with a Twist: "LV99: Final Fortress" Out on July 8

On July 8, the next game from developer and publisher Great Potion Games will be available on Steam. In the game, RPG enthusiasts jump right into an action-packed JRPG finale, including a number of fearsome bosses, legendary equipment and powerful endgame skills.

Bielefeld, Germany, June 22, 2020 --(



In "LV99: Final Fortress," the player takes control of a heroine called Ariel and her companions Billie and Celsia. These three enter the Final Fortress, a place where two dangerous beings - opposing forces from an ancient war - are held captive. With the stronghold prison close to running out of power to sustain the shackles, the malicious inmates are to be taken care of before they can break free. Who would be better suited for the task than a team consisting of an accomplished chosen one, a dragon-slaying princess from the harsh and icy north and a brilliant mage of calculated composure?



The core element of the game are without a doubt the battles. Players face a number of bosses, all with unique skills and special moves that can completely change the tides. After each battle, players may open a chest and receive a legendary piece of equipment, a relic from the past which massively boosts one or more stats and provides a new powerful skill. In order to defeat the harder bosses, players need to choose their equipment and skills carefully in order to create strong synergetic effects and/or exploit the boss's weakness. "I’ve tried several different approaches in terms of the skill architecture and tweaked some of the details many, many times," says Patrick Wunsch, the developer. "It's crucial you to get these mechanics right."



Being made by a very creative mind, "LV99: Final Fortress" has naturally grown more complex over time. "It’s still a bit shorter than previous projects," says Wunsch, "but it contains much more than its core fantasy now." Players will now also explore the dungeon to solve puzzles, collect keys and other items and use certain tools in a metroidvania-like way.



Wunsch would like to reach out to editors, bloggers, YouTubers and others with a passion for RPGs, especially indie ones. "If you want to help launch this game with an impact and make it known - realistically as some sort of 'hidden gem' - to the gaming community, don't hesitate to write me an e-mail. I'd be happy to send you a review copy and the press kit or answer your interview questions."



More information about this game and the previous ones can be found on the Great Potion Games website under https://www.greatpotiongames.com as well as on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/greatpotiongames) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/greatpotionscreens). Bielefeld, Germany, June 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One and a half year after the release of "Game Master Plus," an expanded and streamlined remake of the free Japanese-style role-playing game "Game Master," another Great Potion Games project has now been finished. The newest work of the Germany-based game developer and publisher is entitled "LV99: Final Fortress" and will be available on Steam on July 8, 2020.In "LV99: Final Fortress," the player takes control of a heroine called Ariel and her companions Billie and Celsia. These three enter the Final Fortress, a place where two dangerous beings - opposing forces from an ancient war - are held captive. With the stronghold prison close to running out of power to sustain the shackles, the malicious inmates are to be taken care of before they can break free. Who would be better suited for the task than a team consisting of an accomplished chosen one, a dragon-slaying princess from the harsh and icy north and a brilliant mage of calculated composure?The core element of the game are without a doubt the battles. Players face a number of bosses, all with unique skills and special moves that can completely change the tides. After each battle, players may open a chest and receive a legendary piece of equipment, a relic from the past which massively boosts one or more stats and provides a new powerful skill. In order to defeat the harder bosses, players need to choose their equipment and skills carefully in order to create strong synergetic effects and/or exploit the boss's weakness. "I’ve tried several different approaches in terms of the skill architecture and tweaked some of the details many, many times," says Patrick Wunsch, the developer. "It's crucial you to get these mechanics right."Being made by a very creative mind, "LV99: Final Fortress" has naturally grown more complex over time. "It’s still a bit shorter than previous projects," says Wunsch, "but it contains much more than its core fantasy now." Players will now also explore the dungeon to solve puzzles, collect keys and other items and use certain tools in a metroidvania-like way.Wunsch would like to reach out to editors, bloggers, YouTubers and others with a passion for RPGs, especially indie ones. "If you want to help launch this game with an impact and make it known - realistically as some sort of 'hidden gem' - to the gaming community, don't hesitate to write me an e-mail. I'd be happy to send you a review copy and the press kit or answer your interview questions."More information about this game and the previous ones can be found on the Great Potion Games website under https://www.greatpotiongames.com as well as on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/greatpotiongames) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/greatpotionscreens). Contact Information Great Potion Games

Patrick Wunsch

+49521883783



https://greatpotiongames.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Great Potion Games Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend