Spencer Savings Bank is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Anthony Niciejewski to Vice President, Market Manager

For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director



“I am excited to announce the promotion of Anthony Niciejewski to Vice President & Market Manager. This promotion reflects the significant contributions Anthony has made to the bank and to the communities we serve over the past seven years,” stated George Celentano, SVP and Director of Retail Banking. “I am excited to see Anthony’s career continue to grow and flourish here at Spencer and wish him continued success in his new position.”



Niciejewski brings nearly 15 years of financial and banking experience to this new role. He joined the bank in 2013 and was most recently a Business Banker, responsible for the bank’s small business lending program. Prior to that he was a Branch Manager at both Capital One Bank and TD Bank. He attended Felician University and received a B.S. in Business Administration. He is currently pursuing his M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts. Niciejewski is also a graduate of the American Banker Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking, a prestigious program designed for rising stars within a bank. Active in the community, he is currently a member of the Executive Board for the Garfield Boys and Girls Club – holding the role of Vice President of Finance. He is a resident of Butler, N.J.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

