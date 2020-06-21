ExcelRT 3.0 Adds CSV, HTML and Plugins to Spreadsheet Application Engine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Excel Software Press Release

ExcelRT 3.0 adds major CSV, HTML and Plugin capabilities to the spreadsheet application engine. Quickly build dynamic standalone apps for Mac, Windows or Linux using spreadsheet and script authoring skills.

Henderson, NV, June 21, 2020 --(



New HTML controls can be added and controlled on sheets of a workbook to display HTML, CSS or Javascript content from an offline or online source. Workbook and scripting command data can flow to and from dynamic HTML and Javascript to provide seemless integration of Internet technologies.



ExcelRT 3.0 adds a Plugin feature to compress or expand a folder of nested files used within a workbook App. New HTML components consisting of hundreds of files and nested folders can be added to a workbook App as a single Plugin file. Plugin files can be easily distributed and shared between workbooks. ExcelRT developers can password protect a plugin to conceal proprietary source files while allowing other developers to use the plugin.



ExcelRT 3.0 adds multiple CSV memory structures and dozens of scripting commands to load, save, view, search, sort and manage CSV data to and from any disk or Internet source or cells in a workbook. Comma-separated, Tab-separated and other popular CSV formats can be determined, read or written with simple script commands. CSV features can efficiently use large data structures within memory or from an Internet source.



ExcelRT 3.0 increased the column and row limits to 999 per sheet with up to 15 sheets per workbook. New Standard, Calculated and Static sheet types enable dramatic size, speed and memory optimization.



ExcelRT 3.0 adds new scripting commands for file I/O, interactive user controls, dialogs and progress indicators. The enhanced scripting engine adds new event driven actions, support for multiple script source files, search features, custom functions plus integrated script command help with examples. Use script commands to generate reports, present custom dialogs, manipulate variables, strings and cell data, add conditional logic, loops, math and subroutines, read and write Internet data or manipulate images.



ExcelRT supports common spreadsheet features like multiple sheet workbooks, cell data and style formats, entry validation rules, cell borders, background color, pattern and icons, conditional formatting, tables, sheet filters, images, hyperlinks and hundreds of formula functions. Both Microsoft Excel style form controls and in-cell controls for button, checkbox, radio, drop-down, and listbox are supported. Show or hide sheets, columns, rows, scrollbars or gridlines during design or with runtime script commands.



The ExcelRT runtime engine is free for developers to use and distribute on any platform. An ExcelRT file can be distributed as an unprotected file or protected, licensed and wrapped into a standalone application using the QuickLicense tool. Licensing options for a finished application include Trial, Product and Subscription licenses, manual activation, online Serial Number activation, USB dongle activation or floating licenses.



QuickLicense productization features for an ExcelRT file include a custom desktop icon, splash screen on launch or license agreement presented to the user before computer unique activation. The configurable Open Data File interface window allows the user to create, manage and organize many instances of the ExcelRT workbook file for different clients or projects.



ExcelRT includes a User Guide with tutorials and dozens of demonstration videos that cover all aspects of ExcelRT Builder, licensing and deployment process plus automated order processing and delivery. ExcelRT, QuickLicense and related tools provide a spreadsheet author with a complete solution to transform a product concept into a professional, sellable product or subscription.



An ExcelRT developer subscription $295/annual or $25/month. The subscription includes ExcelRT Builder and royalty-free distribution rights of generated applications across all platforms. QuickLicense is a one-time purchase starting at $595.



Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



