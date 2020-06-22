Artist Tours Cancelled But Terry Barber Doesn't Stop

Press Releases Terry Barber Management Press Release

Recording artist Terry Barber turns tragedy into cathartic song release, "When the World Falls Apart."

Princeton, NJ, June 22, 2020 --(



"It is a painful time for our industry, so rather that sitting around and getting depressed about rescheduled dates, I needed to be productive," explains Terry.



Terry Barber was actually about 30 dates over his self-imposed tour quota of 50 dates this season, so he had hit his target when the covid19 wall came down on the industry, an industry that survives based on the gathering of large groups. Terry was almost finished with a new song about that crisis and ready to release it when the tragic killing of George Floyd occurred.



"I stopped in my tracks. Held my breath. The world was already struggling, and now this?" Terry exclaimed.



Terry went back to the drawing board on the song's video and decided to give 50% of the proceeds from the MP3 sale to the NAACP.



"When the World Falls Apart" has had a record number of shares and views on Terry's page facebook.com/TouringArtist. He is thankful that the song resonates. He is already working on a follow up song that is "less cathartic and more uplifting" he shares. He expects a limited tour to begin again in fall and based on the safety of his audience, for things to really resume "as close to normal as possible" in early 2021.



http://www.TerryBarber.com

Instagram.com/TouringArtist

Youtube.com/TerryBarber



About Terry Barber:

Joe Cruz

917-338-6319



www.TerryBarber.com



