Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2 - by Sherene Rutherford

Thame, United Kingdom, June 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2 – a fully illustrated children’s adventure book by Sherene Rutherford.
About Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2:
In the second book of the series, the three Jamaican friends have now bonded sufficiently to take their travels further.
They have decided to broaden their horizon by visiting the nearest Caribbean Island they could think of - Cuba...
Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2 is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 44 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653446
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B089NJGLC5
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RSPP2
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
Author Sherene Rutherford
Sherene is a childminder living in Hayes, UK. Telling her stories to children is something she enjoyed doing, even as a child, She enjoyed listening too, especially to stories that were full of adventure, such as Brother Anansi, who was always up to mischief.
Sherene was born in Kingston, Jamaica and came to the UK as a teenager in the 1980s where she has lived ever since.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002