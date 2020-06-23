Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2 - by Sherene Rutherford

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Thame, United Kingdom, June 23, 2020 --(



About Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2:

In the second book of the series, the three Jamaican friends have now bonded sufficiently to take their travels further.



They have decided to broaden their horizon by visiting the nearest Caribbean Island they could think of - Cuba...



Robin Sparrow & Porcupine Pete’s Adventure: Book 2 is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 44 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653446

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B089NJGLC5

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RSPP2

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



Author Sherene Rutherford

Sherene is a childminder living in Hayes, UK. Telling her stories to children is something she enjoyed doing, even as a child, She enjoyed listening too, especially to stories that were full of adventure, such as Brother Anansi, who was always up to mischief.



Sherene was born in Kingston, Jamaica and came to the UK as a teenager in the 1980s where she has lived ever since.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



