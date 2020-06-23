SocksLane Company Gets Ready for Fourth of July Sale 2020

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Portland, OR, June 23, 2020 --(



The company has been distributing compression socks for more than 5 years and has proven to be number one in the cotton socks niche sales. The company has been a reliable provider and distributor of cotton compression socks and has received a 4.95 average star reviews from its customers in the past 12 months.



The small family business has become a trend for both men and women in compression garments for the legs and feet. The company has consistently provided comfortable socks and puts prime in their customer satisfaction. Their socks are made from 65% combed cotton and 35% hypoallergenic fibers like Lycra and Spandex. The snug fit produced by the combination of this composition and the socks' secure fit design yielded a close-compression sock that did not pose any allergy risks.



SocksLane has expanded its product line with knee sleeves and elbow sleeves. A verified Amazon customer said in a review, "I am glad I came across this product in Amazon. As a sales clerk standing long periods of hours is not that hard on my legs anymore. Thank you SocksLane."



Contact Information SocksLane

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586

SocksLane.com

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



