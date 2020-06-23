SocksLane Continues to Maintain a 4.9 Average Star Rating Since Establishment

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Portland, OR, June 23, 2020 --(



Amanda and Dave Dixon run a customer-focused company. In 2018, SocksLane expanded their product line with compression elbow sleeves and knee sleeves competing with other companies who offer the same compression garments. SocksLane started out producing cotton compression socks, which were well received and still are, leading to customers suggesting and asking for. SocksLane developed socks with a 65%/35% blend of combed cotton enhanced with Lycra and other hypoallergenic fibers. This simplistic design choice resulted in a product that was comfortable and posed no allergy risk, with a snug fit that allowed users proper compression and avoided the tourniquet effect.



Their loyal follower base also appears to have had some great word of mouth, which list features of the product: from comfort to ease of use to the durability of the compression socks, compression knee sleeves, and compression elbow sleeves, customers love them all. About 1500 reviews attest to the quality of the product and customers' eagerness to use them.



SocksLane products are available for purchase from the company website, www.sockslane.com, or on Amazon at Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ Contact Information SocksLane

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



