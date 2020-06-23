U.S. Wellness Report – Internet Gateway to Alternative Medicine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases US Wellness Report Press Release

The Wellness Report offers collected alternative and ayurvedic data and other modes of alternative health being widely used to replace or augment general (allopathic) medicine. Presenting headlines and links to source data, the Wellness website enables easy review of the latest information and communications on COVID-19. Interest in wellness is a rapidly growing trend as people begin to understand that wellness is a journey, healthcare is an event.

Nashville, TN, June 23, 2020 --(



Created and curated by Nashville lawyer and technology researcher Tom Brannon, the Wellness Report offers collected alternative and ayurvedic data and other modes of alternative health being widely used to replace or augment general (allopathic) medicine.



Using the headline aggregation design used by The Drudge Report, the US Wellness Report website enables easy review of the latest information and communications on alternative remedies along with links to the source of the information. Today, the U.S. healthcare industry is used to treat symptoms with science-based meds/surgery to suppress symptoms while alternative treatments are used for avoiding the need for prescription medicines or surgery – the main two approaches of most U.S. physicians.



Top stories, news and websites are grouped by category, then listed with a headline or brief comment and the related hyperlink. The COVID-19 pandemic is covered extensively along with emerging treatments (such as hydroxychloroquine + zinc) and the growing agreement among physicians that a strong immune system not only guards against contracting the virus but hastens recovery without severe damage.



The launch includes such enhancements as:



- All of the news, headlines and links at the site are in a category for quick and easy review of whichever alternative medicines are of interest to viewers; these include Herbs, Mushrooms, Vaccines, Laws & Regulations, Ayurveda, Ancient Chinese Cures



- A top navigation menu that limits the search to all the stories/links in the category viewers may choose



- A Blog/Editorial area for the comments and brief analysis of the publisher



- Updates are made daily to catch and present the very latest information relating to wellness



Although the audience is targeted to be U.S. citizens presently, global news is identified and presented. A new cure in Germany? Such events will be reviewed and published by US Wellness Report.



Interest in wellness is a rapidly growing trend as the public begins to understand that wellness is a journey, healthcare is an event. Also better understood is that attention to each person's immune system is the best strategy against COVID-19. Avoiding this virus is aided by use of supplements and attention to alternative medicine.



Tom Brannon

615-573-9957



USWellnessReport.org



