SocksLane Strengthens After Sales Support Women with DVT

SockLane designed these compression socks for men and women who prefer cotton socks over synthetic socks. The product is targeted towards women who have varicose veins, DVT, pregnant women, tired legs, and those who stand, run or walk 8 hours a day.



Amand Dixon, co-founder of SocksLane said in an interview, "We will publish more blogs and eBooks this year! This is directed towards intensifying the awareness of our customers regarding their leg health. We want to provide both quality product and great after sales support. This will make well informed customers about how they can keep their legs healthy through exercise, food intake and other methods."



Surprisingly, two of the most read blogs on their website are “6 Secrets A Nurse Can Learn from Navy SEALS to Lessen Stress in the Workplace” a customer said, “I never thought a navy technique is very useful. I tried the 4 x 4 x 4 technique and it’s really helpful. I use it whenever I get stressed at work! Thank you for these tips, Amanda! Thank you to your team!” Thomas Holt, a verified Amazon Prime Member, wrote referring to one of the techniques in the first article mentioned above.



These socks can be purchased on the manufacturer's website: www.sockslane.com or directly on Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ

