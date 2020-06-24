New Entity Developer 6.8 Supports EF Core 5.0 and .NET 5.0

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart launched the next version of Entity Developer 6.8 with support for preview versions of Entity Framework Core 5.0 and .NET 5.0, and a bunch of other notable improvements.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Prague, Czech Republic, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools, released Entity Developer v6.8, a visual ORM designer for a wide variety of ORMs. The new version of a product introduces support for preview versions of Entity Framework Core 5.0 and .NET 5.0, adds the ability to generate C# 8 nullable reference types and configure collection navigation properties, improves support for stored procedures, and many more.These are the key changes that merit special attention:Support for preview versions of EF Core 5.0 and .NET 5.0. Also, the vendor assures to update the support for new versions of EF Core 5 in Entity Developer when they are available.C# 8 Nullable Reference Types. EF Core, Entity Framework 6, and NHibernate templates in Entity Developer 6.8 now have the Nullable Reference Types property that specifies when С# 8 nullable reference types and non-nullable reference types must be generated.Collection Navigation Properties. Entity Developer 6.8 implements an ability to select a collection type for navigation properties, and which non-abstract type to use for property initialization (or don’t perform it at all).DEFAULT Column Values. A new Primitive Default Value Generation property was added to templates for Entity Framework, EF Core, NHibernate and Telerik Data Access ORMs.Console Entity Developer. The console version of the application got the support of stored procedures and functions import, as well as a number of fixes for existing functionality.NuGet and Third-party Providers. The vendor has continued to work on this support, and the new Entity Developer 6.8 has significant improvements for System.Data.SQLite and FirebirdSql.Data.FirebirdClient providers for EF6 and NHibernate models as well as for Microsoft.Data.Sqlite for EF Core models.To get more information about recent updates, please visit https://blog.devart.com/support-for-ef-core-5-0-net-5-0-and-more-features-in-entity-developer-6-8.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



