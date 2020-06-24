EloQ Communications is Recognized as One of the Top Marketing Companies of 2020 by BestDesigns.co and DesignRush

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best digital agencies, logo design, branding, digital marketing, website design, ecommerce web design companies, and more. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, was named as one of the best creative marketing companies of 2020 by BestDesigns.co, and as one of the top branding and digital marketing agencies of 2020 by DesignRush.BestDesigns.co and DesignRush, two top platforms connecting brands and marketers worldwide, identified the best local and global companies who can perform successful campaigns in the most effective and creative way. EloQ Communications is the only Vietnamese agency made its appearance among other international counterparts.Companies in the list are constantly updated and become the reliable sources for brands and marketers who wish to leverage their communication strategy. Nowadays, digital marketing agencies help drive business results in the form of conversions, web traffic and retention rates, while 61% of marketers say that visuals are integral to successful marketing.Through these recognitions identified by BestDesigns.co and DesignRush, EloQ Communications continues to state its position as a high-standard agency in providing branding, digital marketing and creative design services to domestic and foreign customers.“It is our honor to be the only Vietnamese name recognized in the top agencies in various categories along with other counterparts representing from all over the world,” shared Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “Apart from practical PR and marketing communication strategies, we also focus on providing the outstanding messages and creative implementations to ensure the best experience of the campaign end users.”EloQ Communications is also a proud member of PRCA (Public Relations & Communications Association) and GlobalCom PR network. The agency committed to the fairness, honesty and high professional standards in every project worldwide.Beside the traditional PR solutions, EloQ Communications offers services in digital and social media marketing, social media management and community management. From May 2020 onwards, EloQ has officially launched the pro bono program to support start-ups and SMEs in identifying their opportunities to grow their business through free consultation sections.About EloQ CommunicationsEloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.comAbout BestDesigns.coBestDesigns.co is an online resource that features the best website, logo, print, app, package and video designs from around the world. Users can search and filter by type, industry, style and more to find renowned inspiration for website designs, branding campaigns, marketing initiatives, and more.About DesignRushDesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best digital agencies, logo design, branding, digital marketing, website design, ecommerce web design companies, and more. Contact Information EloQ Communications

Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559



https://www.eloqasia.com



